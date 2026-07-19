How much are FIFA World Cup winners’ medals worth?

World Cup winners' medals can be worth far more than people actually think.

Beyond the sentimental value a 2026 FIFA World Cup medal holds for a player, it also carries significant commercial worth. Thanks to its gold plating, the raw material alone is highly valuable.

While there is no official price tag for a World Cup winner’s medal, some have reportedly fetched up to $70,000 at auction. This suggests the actual manufacturing cost is likely around half of that amount.

Of course, the player who owns the medal adds the real premium. The story behind it matters immensely, especially since World Cup winner’s medals are well known to not be 100% solid gold.

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Can players sell their medals?

Players have every right to sell their medals in the future if they choose to, especially if they ever face financial hardship. A World Cup champion’s medal is highly coveted by collectors and wealthy fans who love owning a piece of sports history.

Angel Di Maria medal during the 2022 World Cup (Image made with Gemini AI, original from Getty Images)

For example, Pelé’s 1958 World Cup medal was auctioned off for $255,000, making it one of the most expensive ever sold. However, Pelé broke his own record when his 1970 medal sold for nearly half a million dollars, securing a Guinness World Record.

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FIFA has no rules prohibiting players from selling their medals down the road. Once they win the World Cup, that piece of hardware belongs 100% to them. The same goes for the championship ring they will receive for winning the tournament, a brand-new tradition for FIFA events.