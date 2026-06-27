In which city and stadium are Algeria vs Austria playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Algeria wants to secure a win in a massive, well-known US stadium under great weather conditions, in a match that could ultimately determine its qualification for the next round of the World Cup.

Algeria is locked and loaded for what promises to be a highly electric Match 69 against Jordan at Kansas City Stadium. The game is trending toward a sellout on a night that features perfect weather for both fans and players.

Algeria’s goal is the same as Austria’s: secure a win to solidify its path to the knockout stage. With both teams desperate for a single victory, this match could prove challenging for referee Ilgiz Tantashev, who lacks extensive World Cup experience.

It’s no coincidence that Kansas City Stadium is hosting another gritty matchup. That’s exactly why this venue was chosen. It will host not only group stage games but also knockout stage matches, which could cause ticket prices to skyrocket on the resale market.

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City and stadium

Kansas City, a vibrant sports hub with a city population of over 523,000 residents, is welcoming soccer fans with an incredible atmosphere. The famous local venue, well known for its energetic NFL usage as the home of the Chiefs, has transitioned beautifully into a world-class soccer stage.

The iconic stadium boasts a massive tournament capacity of 69,045 seats to handle the immense global demand. In total, the venue will have 6 games, including 2 highly anticipated group stage fixtures and 4 high-stakes matches for the knockout stage.

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Attendance and weather

Local organizers and FIFA officials expect a near-sellout crowd tonight, as World Cup matches in Kansas City are on pace to completely pack the venue. Kansas City Stadium has an official tournament capacity of 69,045 seats, and recent fixtures at the stadium, including Argentina vs. Algeria, have drawn maximum capacity crowds.

For the Algeria vs. Austria match tonight at 9:00 PM in Kansas City, the weather will be partly cloudy with a comfortable temperature of 26°C that feels like 29°C. Fans and players can expect a dry evening with a 0% chance of rain, though the humidity will be quite high at 82%. A gentle breeze will blow across the stadium at a speed of 7 mph coming from the southeast.