Who is the referee for Algeria vs Austria today at the 2026 World Cup?

Match 69 will be managed by a referee who knows how to keep things under control, so Algeria and Austria will need to be careful with their fouls.

The referee for Match 69 of the 2026 World Cup is Ilgiz Tantashev, another tournament debutant who will handle his second game after officiating a tight group stage matchup. Algeria and Austria will be under the watch of an official who knows how to handle tough games.

Tantashev’s first World Cup match was Scotland vs. Morocco, a game that wasn’t as physical as expected. He issued just two yellow cards despite the 19 fouls and 30 tackles committed during that group stage contest.

Algeria must win this game to solidify its chances of reaching the knockout stage. This matchup against Austria should be crucial for them, especially playing against a team that has nothing left to lose in this tournament.

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Tantashev’s experience

Tantashev might only have one World Cup match under his belt as a referee, but he knows what it takes to work a national team game and deal with demanding managers. He previously officiated in the 2024 Olympic Games, the 2026 Asian World Cup Qualifiers, and an international friendly in 2025.

Tantashev averages 3.84 yellow cards per game over his career. This relatively low average could give Algeria and Austria some leeway to commit minor fouls without immediately receiving a yellow or red card.

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It’s not that Algeria is one of the most physical of the 48 national teams in the World Cup, on the contrary, they have only received one yellow card so far. However, they must find a way to stop an Austria squad that has collected three yellow cards in the group stage and plays a slightly more physical style.