In which city and stadium are Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia arrives under the spotlight of a packed World Cup stage, where Houston’s summer heat and a massive expected crowd create the backdrop for a decisive Group H clash.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia will be played at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) in Texas, one of the flagship venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a modern retractable-roof arena capable of hosting more than 70,000 fans.

The match is scheduled for Friday night in what will be one of the most important Group H fixtures, with both teams still fighting for qualification in a tightly contested group. It is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd.

Weather conditions in Houston are expected to reflect typical late-June heat and humidity, although the stadium’s climate-controlled design will help mitigate on-field conditions for players. Movement could be affected by high temperatures.

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What will the weather be like during Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia?

The weather during Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia is expected to be hot and humid in Houston, with temperatures around 31°C (88°F) and only a minimal chance of rain. The match is set to take place under classic late-June conditions in Texas.

Nasser Al-Dawsari #6 of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match (Source: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Forecast models indicate mostly cloudy skies with light winds around 19 km/h, meaning players will likely deal more with physical strain from humidity than with weather interruptions. Also, the stadium has a retractable roof.

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With temperatures hovering in the high 80s Fahrenheit and very low rain probability, hydration and energy management could become subtle but important factors in a game where intensity is expected to stay high.

How many fans are expected at Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia?

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia is expected to attract around 70,000 to 72,000 fans, with a near-capacity crowd anticipated for this decisive Group H clash. Houston Stadium has a listed capacity of approximately 72,220 spectators.

Multiple matchday projections suggest strong attendance due to the stakes of the game and the growing global interest in both teams. The context of a final group-stage showdown significantly boosts demand, especially in a diverse city.

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Combined with local fans and neutral spectators attending a prime-time World Cup fixture, the atmosphere is projected to feel fully packed, especially given that this match could decide qualification outcomes in Group H.