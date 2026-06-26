What is Uruguay’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Spain?

Uruguay has not enjoyed a great 2026 World Cup campaign, and the Charruas' slide down the FIFA rankings ahead of their clash with Spain underscores their tournament struggles.

Uruguay enters Matchday 3 against Spain at Guadalajara Stadium needing to secure a vital victory. However, their current FIFA ranking has many believing the Charruas face an uphill battle today.

Everything is set for a high-stakes clash between Spain and Uruguay: the uniforms, the referees, and the stadium are locked in. For this match, it is Uruguay who desperately needs a victory—or a draw combined with favorable external results—to guarantee safe passage to the next round.

In the FIFA rankings, Uruguay has slid down several spots since the 2026 World Cup started. Entering this crucial match against Spain, the South Americans hold the 19th overall position due to two unexpected results in the group stage.

Advertisement

Why has Uruguay dropped places in the FIFA rankings?

Uruguay started the 2026 World Cup with a frustrating draw against Saudi Arabia. Because their opponents are positioned much lower in the FIFA rankings, the Charruas forfeited 11.12 points in the live standings.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

In their following match, the South Americans also drew with Cape Verde. Just as it was with the Saudi Arabia fixture, failing to defeat one of the lower-ranked nations in this tournament cost Uruguay dearly, stripping them of another 11.99 points.

Advertisement

Entering Matchday 3 against Spain, whose own FIFA ranking has fluctuated, Uruguay sits at 19th overall with 1,649.96 points. While a victory or a draw could see the Charruas surpass Senegal for 18th place, it is highly unlikely they will recover their pre-tournament 16th position after today’s game.

Uruguay needs a win, but a draw could still suffice

If Uruguay defeats Spain, they won’t have to rely on outside help to punch their ticket to the Round of 32. However, a draw complicates their mathematical survival significantly.

Should Uruguay and Spain share the points in Guadalajara, the South Americans will face a tense waiting game, relying on a complex web of positive outcomes to advance either as the group runners-up or as one of the best third-placed teams in the 2026 World Cup.