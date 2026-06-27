What happens if England win, tie or lose vs Panama today at the 2026 World Cup?

England let a great chance to officially advance to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup slip through their fingers after the disappointing draw against Ghana. However, the Three Lions are still atop Group L standings. All they need is to avoid disaster against Panama and they will reach the round of 32—and possibly clinch the group.

Thomas Tuchel and his staff had more than enough time to regroup after the shocking 0-0 tie against Ghana. Entering the game against Panama in first place with four points and a better goal difference than Ghana (four points, as well), England only need a point to advance as first or second in Group L of the 2026 World Cup.

However, just as important as the showdown between England and Panama at New York-New Jersey Stadium, what happens if Croatia win, tie or lose against Ghana carries equal relevance. As for Panama, they are the only side already eliminated from Group L and, heading into the game against the Englishmen, the only team yet to score a goal at the 2026 World Cup. Against the Three Lions, the Canaleros look to snap their drought and put Tuchel’s side against the ropes.

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What happens if England win vs. Panama?

Not only would a win and three more points be enough for England to officially punch their ticket to the round of 32, but it could very well secure first-place in Group L. In order for that to happen, England would have to defeat Panama while Ghana tie or lose against Croatia.

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The last time we wore red in a tournament was back in 2018 against Sweden. pic.twitter.com/q6pbeixfrI — England (@England) June 27, 2026

If both the Three Lions and Black Stars win, the 2026 World Cup tiebreaking rules will come into effect. As it stands, England have the better goal differential and as they face a weaker side than Ghana do, that should stay that way. However, anything can happen.

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As for Panama, a loss would only be par for the course given the way the 2026 World Cup has gone for them. Panama would finish dead last in Group L with a loss, but then again, they are guaranteed to finish fourth regardless of the outcome in their group-stage finale. Their fate is sealed.

What happens if England and Panama tie?

In the event the matchup between England and Panama at New York-New Jersey Stadium ends in a stalemate, the Three Lions would officially be through to the round of 32 with five points. However, their attention would shift to the action between Ghana and Croatia in Philadelphia, where England would learn whether they finish first or second in their group.

With a draw against Panama, the only way England can still win Group L is if Croatia and Ghana draw as well. That’s because Ghana and England would be tied on points, with England holding the advantage on goal difference. If not, whichever team prevails between Croatia and Ghana will finish in first place, leaving England in second.

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It may not feel too important, but it is. First place in Group L faces a third-place team, while the runner-up goes against Group K’s runner-up, which is trending to be either Colombia or Portugal. As for Panama, they would still finish last in their group, but at least they would have secured their first—and only—point at the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if England lose vs. Panama?

First and foremost, England’s status as a 2026 World Cup contender would be called into question if Panama—arguably the worst team in the tournament—defeat them. As for their odds, England most likely wouldn’t be eliminated with a loss to Panama. All the loss would do is guarantee England can’t win their group. If Ghana win or draw against Croatia, England would still finish second in Group L. Moreover, they could also finish second if Croatia defeat Ghana and the Three Lions end up with a better goal difference than the Black Stars.

The only way England could finish third in Group L—the lowest possible position for them—is if Croatia defeat Ghana and the Black Stars hold the tiebreaker advantage. That seems unlikely, as it would require Panama to defeat England by a larger margin than Croatia do against Ghana. Still, it’s a possibility that can’t be ruled out. Even if that happens, England would be in a good position to finish among the best third-place teams in the 2026 World Cup thanks to their four points in the group stage.

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From Panama’s perspective, a win over England would be the perfect way to end an otherwise abysmal summer at soccer’s biggest tournament. Still, Panama would finish in fourth place in Group L.

2026 World Cup Group L standings