The uniforms Panama and England are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

England and Panama will play in the final game of Group L with a very interesting twist in their uniforms.

England close their Group L campaign against Panama with first place still on the line. The Three Lions enter the final matchday with four points after defeating Croatia and drawing with Ghana.

A positive result today would secure the top spot in the group and potentially provide a more favorable path heading into the Round of 32. It’s crucial game for Thomas Tuchel and his players.

Panama, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Consecutive defeats to Ghana and Croatia left Los Canaleros with zero points, meaning they no longer have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

Advertisement

What uniform is Panama wearing today vs England?

Panama will take the field in an all-white kit. They are set to wear white shirts, white shorts, and white socks instead of their traditional all-red uniform. It is a noticeable change from the colors most fans associate with the national team.

What uniform is England wearing today vs Panama?

England will also depart from their traditional look. Rather than wearing their iconic white home kit, the Three Lions will play in red shirts, navy blue shorts, and red socks for the final Group L match.

Why England vs Panama today is important?

Although England have already secured qualification for the Round of 32, finishing first in Group L remains the objective. A victory over Panama would guarantee the group title and could significantly influence England’s route through the knockout stage. For Panama, the match represents an opportunity to finish their World Cup campaign on a positive note despite already being eliminated.

Advertisement