In which city and stadium are Senegal vs Iraq playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Senegal and Iraq meet in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup clash. Before kickoff, take a look at the host city, the stadium, the latest weather forecast and the matchday conditions surrounding this Group I encounter.

The final matchday of Group I sends Senegal and Iraq to Toronto, where both teams enter knowing there is virtually no margin for error. The focus now shifts to a venue expected to provide another memorable World Cup atmosphere.

Toronto Stadium, the tournament name for BMO Field, will stage the matchup in downtown Toronto. Matchday conditions should be comfortable for players and supporters alike, with temperatures forecast to reach around 24°C (75°F).

Climate analysts estimate only a modest risk of performance-impairing heat and a packed crowd is expected to fill the stands, continuing the strong attendance seen throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

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What is the capacity of Toronto Stadium for the 2026 World Cup?

Toronto Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 45,000 spectators for the 2026 World Cup. The venue underwent a major expansion ahead of the tournament, increasing its capacity from around 30,000 to 45,000 seats to meet FIFA’s hosting requirements.

Idrissa Gana Gueye #5 of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Located at Exhibition Place, the stadium is one of only two Canadian venues hosting matches during the tournament, alongside Vancouver’s BC Place. FIFA refers to the venue as “Toronto Stadium” throughout the World Cup because commercial stadium naming rights are suspended during FIFA competitions.

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The expanded venue will stage six World Cup matches, including five group-stage games and one Round of 32 fixture. Senegal vs. Iraq is among the final group-stage contests to be played in Toronto, with another sellout crowd expected as supporters from both nations.

What is the altitude of Toronto and will it affect the match?

Toronto’s altitude is not expected to affect Senegal vs. Iraq. The city sits at roughly 76 meters (249 feet) above sea level, making it one of the lowest-elevation host cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Unlike venues in Mexico, where altitude can exceed 2,000 meters, Toronto presents virtually no physiological challenges related to thinner air. Instead, weather is the environmental factor that could have a greater impact.

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The match is expected to be played under warm summer conditions and Climate Central estimates a 19% chance of performance-impairing heat, defined as temperatures above 28°C (82.4°F).

While that risk remains relatively low, FIFA’s protocols are in place should conditions warrant cooling breaks or additional player safety measures. Players from both teams are unlikely to need extra time to acclimatize to the elevation.

How have Senegal and Iraq performed at the 2026 World Cup?

Neither Senegal nor Iraq has won a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving both teams on the brink of elimination entering their final Group I fixture. Each side lost its opening two matches, making Friday’s meeting a must-win.

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Senegal entered the World Cup as one of Africa’s most highly regarded teams but has struggled defensively. The Lions of Teranga opened their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to France before suffering a 3-2 loss to Norway.

Injuries, including the absence of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, have complicated their campaign and head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw described the Iraq match as “a sort of final”. Iraq has also found points difficult to come by.

Graham Arnold‘s side lost its opener to Norway before falling 3-0 to France, a match interrupted by a lengthy weather delay in Philadelphia. Although Iraq has shown periods of organized play, the team has struggled to make goals.

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With France and Norway already securing progression from Group I, Senegal and Iraq now meet knowing that only a victory can keep their World Cup dreams alive under FIFA’s expanded 48-team format.