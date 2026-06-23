Referee and uniforms for Colombia vs DR Congo today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

With valuable points on the line in Group K, Colombia and DR Congo are preparing for a crucial World Cup clash. Several pregame details have already been finalized ahead of kickoff.

Colombia returns to action on Tuesday in a crucial Group K showdown against DR Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. As attention turns to the contest, FIFA has confirmed Italian referee Maurizio Mariani as the match official. Colombia and DR Congo will face off in Mexico.

The experienced Serie A and UEFA referee will be joined by fellow Italians Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni as assistant referees. He previously oversaw Colombia’s 5-0 victory over Panama in the 2024 Copa America.

After opening its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a convincing victory over Uzbekistan, Nestor Lorenzo’s side has an opportunity to secure an early spot in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, DR Congo arrives with momentum of its own.

Advertisement

What uniforms will Colombia and DR Congo wear today?

Colombia will wear its traditional yellow home jersey, navy shorts and red socks, while DR Congo is set to take the field in its light blue home kit. The uniform combination was selected to ensure a clear visual contrast by FIFA.

For Colombia, the yellow shirt remains one of the most recognizable kits in international soccer. They have worn their classic colors throughout major tournaments, including the Copa América and World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

DR Congo, meanwhile, is expected to appear in the sky-blue uniform that has become synonymous with the Leopards. The African nation used the same color scheme during its historic 1-1 draw against Portugal in Matchday 1.

With qualification implications already beginning to emerge in Group K, both teams will be hoping their iconic colors are associated with another positive result. Colombia enters the match after defeating Uzbekistan 3-1.

Who is the VAR referee for Colombia vs DR Congo today?

Costa Rican official Juan Gabriel Calderon has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for Colombia vs DR Congo. FIFA confirmed the experienced CONCACAF referee as part of the officiating team.

Advertisement

Calderon will operate from the VAR booth and will be responsible for reviewing key incidents that could have a significant impact on the outcome of the match. These include potential penalty decisions, direct red-card situations and more.

On the field, Italian referee Maurizio Mariani will serve as the center official, assisted by fellow Italians Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni. Mariani is one of UEFA’s most experienced referees and has officiated high-profile matches.