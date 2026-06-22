In which city and stadium are Norway vs Senegal playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Norway and Senegal meet in a key FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, but the setting and conditions around the game could be just as important as the action on the field.

Norway and Senegal are set to meet under the bright lights of New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday night in a matchup that could have major implications for the Group I standings at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Erling Haaland‘s team looking to build on an impressive opening victory and Senegal desperate to get back into the qualification race, the stakes are high as two nations collide in one of the most anticipated group-stage games.

The action unfolds in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at the venue better known as MetLife Stadium, which is expected to welcome more than 80,000 fans. Norwegian supporters have already made their presence felt.

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What is the capacity of New York New Jersey Stadium?

New York New Jersey Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 82,500 spectators, making it one of the largest venues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Erling Haaland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The venue is expected to welcome a massive crowd for Norway vs Senegal. With Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane among the star attractions, attendance is projected to be among the highest of the group stage.

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New York New Jersey Stadium is also one of the centerpiece venues of the tournament. FIFA selected it to host eight matches overall, including knockout-round games and the 2026 World Cup Final.

What is the weather forecast for Norway vs Senegal today?

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected around kickoff for Norway vs Senegal, with wet conditions likely to affect the match in East Rutherford. Forecasts throughout the New York-New Jersey area have indicated periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of storms during the evening hours.

The weather has even become a talking point ahead of the game. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken suggested that rainfall could influence how the ball moves on the stadium surface, potentially changing the dynamics of play for both teams.

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Has New York New Jersey Stadium hosted World Cup matches before?

No! New York New Jersey Stadium has never hosted FIFA World Cup matches before the 2026 tournament. The stadium opened in 2010, long after the United States hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

However, the site has deep World Cup history. The stadium’s predecessor, Giants Stadium, hosted several matches during the 1994 World Cup, including games featuring Italy, Ireland, Bulgaria and other nations.

Although this is the first World Cup for the current venue, it is no stranger to major international soccer events. MetLife Stadium has previously hosted high-profile friendlies, Copa America matches and some of the biggest sporting events.

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How far is New York New Jersey Stadium from New York City?

New York New Jersey Stadium is located about 8 miles from Midtown Manhattan and roughly 11 miles by road from central New York City. The venue sits in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

Its proximity to New York City is one of the main reasons FIFA awarded the region some of the tournament’s biggest matches. The stadium gives visitors access to the largest metropolitan area in the United States.

Travel times vary depending on traffic and transportation methods, but the stadium is generally reachable from Manhattan in less than 30 minutes under normal conditions. During World Cup matches, however, fans are encouraged to allow extra travel time.