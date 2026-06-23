What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs DR Congo today at the 2026 World Cup?

Colombia are fully aware of the stakes heading into their high-profile clash with the DR Congo, a dangerous squad that already shook up Group K by frustrating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the tournament opener.

Colombia are gearing up for a high-stakes clash against the DR Congo, a side that already shook up the group by forcing a draw against Portugal—one of the heavy favorites to win Group K at the 2026 World Cup. Both squads understand that their knockout-stage aspirations hinge heavily on this match as they look to secure a spot in the Round of 32.

Riding high after a decisive 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their opening match, the Colombian side enters this fixture with immense momentum. Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch among fans eager to see Colombia’s top stars take the pitch and inch closer to the next round.

Meanwhile, the DR Congo are aiming to play the spoiler once again in just their second-ever World Cup appearance. Making their return to the world stage after a 52-year absence, the Leopards have already secured a historic point and their first goal of the tournament, and they are hungry for more.

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With the predicted lineups finalized, kits assigned, and officiating crews confirmed, Colombia and the DR Congo are primed to deliver an electric performance at Estadio Guadalajara. This matchup will go a long way in dictating who advances to the knockout stage, which officially begins on June 28.

What happens if Colombia beat DR Congo?

A victory for Colombia would add three crucial points to their tally, bringing them to a perfect six points. This would officially lock in their ticket to the knockout rounds with one group stage match still left to play.

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Securing the win also guarantees Colombia a top-two finish in the group. This drastically alters their path in the bracket, as finishing atop the group would set up a round-of-32 matchup against the runner-up from Group L, a quadrant featuring England, Ghana, Croatia, and Panama.

What happens if Colombia and DR Congo tie?

If the match ends in a draw, both teams will split the points. Colombia would move to four points, putting them level with Portugal. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad would hold the pole position based on goal difference, which serves as the secondary tiebreaker, until they play their game.

With four points, Colombia would only need a draw in their final group match against Portugal to mathematically secure a spot in the next round. That said, a split point keeps the pressure on for Round 3, as a potential DR Congo win over Uzbekistan could shake up the final standings and force a tougher knockout pairing.

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What happens if Colombia loses to DR Congo?

A loss would leave Colombia empty-handed, dropping them to third place in Group K with three points. Conversely, the DR Congo would vault to four points, pulling level with Portugal but likely sitting in second place due to goal difference, following their head-to-head draw in the opener.

Group K standings

With Colombia and the DR Congo set to close out Round 2, Portugal currently sit atop Group K. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan are on the brink of elimination after suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Portuguese side, fueled by a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

Here are the current Group K standings:

Position & Team Points GP/GD 1. Portugal 4 2 GP (+5 GD) 2. Colombia* 3 1 GP (+2 GD) 3. DR Congo* 1 1 GP (+1 GD) 4. Uzbekistan 0 2 GP (-7 GD) *Colombia and Congo are yet to play.