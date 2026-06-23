Croatia’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game vs Panama

Croatia is ready for a crucial match against Panama, with the Europeans' FIFA ranking updated ahead of the fixture.

Croatia, oftenly referred to as ‘HRV’ in the tri-code, prepares for a pivotal encounter against Panama, following a recent update to the European side’s FIFA ranking.

The Group L standings have shifted dramatically after England’s scoreless draw with Ghana. Now, Croatia faces a crucial duel against Panama, whose live FIFA ranking has also been adjusted ahead of the match.

Following a tough 4-2 defeat against England in their opener, the Vatreni have slid down to 15th in the world standings. This represents a drop of four places for the Europeans, who originally entered the 2026 World Cup in 11th position.

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Croatia needs to defeat Panama

Croatia currently sits with zero points after that challenging initial match against England. The Canaleros find themselves in the exact same position following a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana in its tournament debut.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia.

For this reason, there is an immense amount at stake in this clash. Following Ghana’s draw with England, it has become absolutely vital for both Croatia and Panama to secure a victory to keep their knockout-stage dreams alive.

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Croatia enters the match as the clear favorite to walk away with the three points. Nevertheless, Panama will look to provide a fierce challenge, especially after the Concacaf squad showed serious grit and nearly walked away with a result against Ghana in its opening fixture.