What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Austria today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina face Austria in a crucial Group J match at the 2026 World Cup. Here's what happens if La Albiceleste win, draw, or lose.

Argentina enter Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an opportunity to take a major step toward the Round of 32 when they face Austria in a crucial Group J showdown. After opening the tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria, Lionel Scaloni’s side controls its own destiny heading into one of the most important matches of the group stage. Follow Argentina vs Austria live with us!

Thedefending world champions currently sit atop Group J with three points and a +3 goal difference, narrowly ahead of Austria, who also won their opening match but hold a +2 differential. With both teams level on points, today’s result could significantly reshape the race for first place, especially after Lionel Messi scored a hat‑trick for Argentina in his 2026 World Cup debut.

Finishing at the top of the group remains a priority for Argentina, as it could provide a more favorable path through the knockout rounds. With qualification scenarios already beginning to emerge, every outcome against Austria carries major implications. Dallas Stadium will host this match as both Argentina and Austria chase all three points at stake.

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What happens if Argentina win vs Austria?

If Argentina defeat Austria, they will advance to the Round of 32 with one group-stage match remaining. The victory would move La Albiceleste to six points and guarantee that they cannot finish outside the qualification positions.

Lionel Messi #10 and players of Argentina line up to applaud fans. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Argentina could also secure first place in Group J today. That would happen if they beat Austria and Algeria either defeats or draws with Jordan later in the day. If Jordan wins, the battle for the top spot would remain open until the final matchday.

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What happens if Argentina tie vs Austria?

A draw would leave both Argentina and Austria on four points after two matches. Argentina would remain in first place due to their superior goal difference, maintaining a slight advantage heading into the final round of fixtures.

Neither team would officially clinch a place in the Round of 32, but four points would put both nations in a strong position to qualify either through a top-two finish or as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

What happens if Argentina lose vs Austria today?

In that scenario, Argentina would likely need a positive result against Jordan to guarantee qualification. While elimination would not be immediate, the defending champions would no longer control the race for first place and could be forced to fight for their position on the final matchday.

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A defeat would see Austria move to six points, jump into first place in Group J, and officially secure a spot in the Round of 32. Argentina would remain on three points and enter the final group-stage match under pressure.

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2026 World Cup Group J standings