In which city and stadium are Portugal vs DR Congo playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Find out where Portugal and DR Congo are playing their 2026 World Cup opener, plus weather conditions, expected attendance, and stadium details in Houston.

Portugal and DR Congo begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Wednesday in Houston, Texas, where they will meet at Houston Stadium. The Group K opener brings together one of the tournament favorites and one of its most intriguing underdogs, with thousands expected to attend as Cristiano Ronaldo starts his sixth World Cup appearance.

The match marks an important moment for both nations. Portugal arrive as reigning UEFA Nations League champions and among the contenders to lift the trophy, while DR Congo return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 after securing qualification through the intercontinental playoffs.

With Group K also featuring Colombia and Uzbekistan, every point could prove decisive. That makes the opening match in Houston one of the most significant early fixtures of the tournament for both teams. As a reminder of the expectations surrounding the Seleção, Lionel Messi recently listed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal among favorites for 2026 World Cup.

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What are the weather conditions for Portugal and DR Congo today?

Although Houston is experiencing hot and humid weather conditions due to a tropical system affecting the region, the match itself will not be impacted by the outdoor climate.

General view inside Houston Stadium. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Temperatures outside the stadium are expected to reach approximately 88°F (31°C), with heat index values potentially climbing to 100°F to 103°F (38°C to 39°C) because of the humidity. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding have also been reported across parts of the Houston area.

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However, Houston Stadium features a retractable roof and climate-controlled environment. With the roof closed, players and fans will experience comfortable indoor conditions throughout the World Cup match.

What attendance is expected for Portugal and DR Congo?

A near-capacity crowd is expected for the Group K opener, largely driven by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s status as one of the tournament favorites.

Houston Stadium has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of approximately 72,000 spectators, making it one of the largest venues hosting matches during the tournament. While official attendance figures will only be confirmed after kickoff, organizers are anticipating one of the biggest crowds of the opening round.

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The combination of Ronaldo’s historic sixth World Cup appearance and DR Congo’s long-awaited return to the tournament has generated significant interest among local fans and international supporters traveling to Houston.