In which city and stadium are Spain vs Austria playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Spain and Austria meet in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash. Before kickoff, here's all to know about the host venue, matchday conditions and the atmosphere expected as both teams battle for a place in the last 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage brings another blockbuster to Southern California as Spain and Austria battle for a place in the Round of 16. Both sides now face a win-or-go-home scenario.

Thursday’s clash takes place at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California. The state-of-the-art venue has quickly become one of the focal points of the World Cup, attracting massive attendances.

A packed crowd is expected for a matchup featuring two of Europe’s most talented squads. Conditions should also be ideal, with mild temperatures expected around kickoff and little chance of weather affecting the action.

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What is the weather forecast for Spain vs Austria today?

The weather forecast for Spain vs. Austria calls for mild and comfortable conditions, with temperatures around 64°F (18°C) at kickoff and no significant chance of rain. It is expected to be played under ideal weather for soccer.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Although SoFi Stadium features a translucent canopy that covers spectators, its open-sided design allows outside air to circulate throughout the venue. The stadium experiences the region’s typically pleasant Southern California climate.

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Average daytime temperatures in early July generally remain in the mid-70s, making Los Angeles one of the more comfortable World Cup host cities. Conditions should allow both teams to play at a high tempo.

Spain will look to control possession in favorable conditions, while Austria hopes to capitalize on its energetic pressing game without having to deal with excessive heat or humidity.

Also, FIFA has a comprehensive extreme weather protocol in place to protect players, officials and spectators during the tournament. Match officials continuously monitor weather conditions before and during games.

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What is the expected attendance for Spain vs Austria?

Spain vs. Austria is expected to draw a crowd of around 70,000 fans at Los Angeles Stadium. While FIFA does not release official attendance figures until after kickoff, demand for tickets has been high for this Round of 32 matchup.

SoFi Stadium has established itself as one of the flagship stadiums of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The venue, home to the NFL‘s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, regularly hosts major international sporting events and concerts.

A strong turnout is expected from both local supporters and traveling fans, with Spain entering the match as one of the tournament favorites and Austria making its first World Cup knockout appearance in decades.