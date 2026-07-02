The uniforms Spain and Austria are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Spain and Austria are looking to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, with the Los Angeles Stadium serving as the venue.

Spain and Austria are looking to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup in an intriguing match to be played at Los Angeles Stadium. La Furia Roja will live up to their nickname wearing their traditional red home kit, while their opponents will be in their away kit.

The future of Lamine Yamal and his teammates in this competition will depend on whether they win, draw, or lose against a tough opponent like Austria. For Das Team, which sit somewhat lower in the FIFA rankings than their opponent, it will be about pulling off a major upset in this tournament.

Coach Luis de la Fuente knows he will not be able to count on Nico Williams due to injury, so he will have to look for attacking alternatives to make up for this absence. On the other side, Marcel Sabitzer will be looking to take his team to the spotlight at the World Cup after several years.

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Spain and Austria’s kits for the match

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will be in charge of officiating this important match between two European teams. Spain and Austria will be clearly distinguished by the kits they will wear on the pitch.

@FIFA

The Spanish side will wear their classic red jersey with yellow accents and navy blue sleeves, navy blue shorts and socks. Their goalkeeper, Unai Simon, will be dressed in light blue and yellow kit.

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Austria, on the other hand, will play this match wearing an all-white kit. Shirt, shorts, and socks will all be in their away colors. Their goalkeeper, to stand out, will be dressed entirely in yellow.

What awaits Spain or Austria?

The knockout stage is a situation where the winner advances and the loser goes home. Spain and Austria already know this, so they will have to give 100% in order to take another step toward that objective.

Whoever comes out victorious and reaches the Round of 16 already knows that their next opponent will come from the clash between Portugal and Croatia. That match is scheduled to be played on July 6 at Dallas Stadium.