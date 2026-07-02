Who is the referee for Spain vs Austria today at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain and Austria meet in a win-or-go-home clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where every decision could prove decisive. Here's everything to know about the match official appointed by FIFA.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its win-or-go-home phase as Spain and Austria face off in a Round of 32 showdown with a coveted spot in the last 16 at stake. Every tackle, every offside decision and every key call could shape the outcome.

FIFA has handed the whistle to Glenn Nyberg of Sweden, one of UEFA’s fastest-rising referees. The 37-year-old official has already worked multiple matches during the 2026 World Cup and continues to earn high-profile assignments.

As Spain looks to continue its title bid and Austria chases a memorable upset, Nyberg and his officiating crew, selected for one of the day’s biggest knockout matches, will be under the spotlight from the opening whistle.

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What is Glenn Nyberg’s refereeing style?

Glenn Nyberg is known for his calm, consistent approach and for allowing the game to flow whenever possible. Rather than stopping play for every minor foul, the Swedish referee generally favors communication with players.

Glenn Nyberg gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He only reaches for disciplinary cards when challenges or behavior clearly warrant them. That style has helped him earn appointments to some of Europe’s biggest club and international matches.

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He has established himself as one of UEFA‘s top officials over the past few seasons, taking charge of UEFA Champions League knockout matches, the UEFA Euro 2024, and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup before being selected in 2026.

Statistically, he is not considered an overly card-happy referee. During the 2025-26 season before the World Cup, he averaged just over three yellow cards per match and had shown only one red card across 19 appearances.

Spain will also be familiar with Nyberg. He previously officiated La Roja’s UEFA Euro 2024 group-stage victory over Albania and their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

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Who are the assistant referees and VAR officials?

Glenn Nyberg will be assisted by fellow Swedes Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist, while Dahane Beida of Mauritania will serve as the fourth official. Cameroon’s Elvis Noupue has been appointed reserve assistant referee.

Beigi and Soderkvist have formed Nyberg’s regular officiating team for several years, working alongside him in the Swedish Allsvenskan, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and other major international competitions.

The Video Assistant Referee for Spain vs. Austria will be Poland’s Tomasz Kwiatkowski, with Switzerland’s Fedayi San serving as the Assistant VAR (AVAR). Australia’s Shaun Evans has been appointed as the Support VAR (SVAR).