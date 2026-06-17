Uzbekistan vs Colombia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 17, 2026

Uzbekistan will face Colombia at the Mexico City Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Luis Diaz's Colombia begins its journey against World Cup debutant Uzbekistan. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Uzbekistan vs Colombia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia in the USA

Viewers across the United States won’t want to miss this highly anticipated contest, available live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Those preferring to watch online can stream the match on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

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Can I watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Both streaming services are offered nationwide, giving viewers access to all the action from the opening kick to the closing whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Colombia begins its World Cup journey against tournament newcomers Uzbekistan in one of the most anticipated opening-round matchups.

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Coming off a runner-up finish at the Copa America, Colombia enters with lofty expectations and a talented squad led by Luis Díaz, knowing three points would provide an ideal start. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, is making its first-ever World Cup appearance and will be determined to mark the historic occasion by challenging one of South America’s top teams and pursuing a memorable upset.

Abdukodir Khusanov of Uzbekistan – Anvar Ilyasov/Getty Images

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Uzbekistan vs Colombia: Predicted Lineups

Uzbekistan (4-5-1): Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Rustam Ashurmatov; Farrukh Sayfiev, Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov.

Colombian (3-4-3): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Luis Suárez.

What time is the Uzbekistan vs Colombia match?

The match kicks off today, June 17, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM