In which leagues and clubs do Morocco’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

Morocco assembled one of the best rosters for the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco’s 2026 World Cup squad is one of the most internationally diverse teams in the tournament, reflecting the country’s growing influence on the global soccer stage. The Atlas Lions have assembled a group of players who compete in some of the world’s most prestigious leagues, including the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and the Eredivisie.

This international profile is a major reason why Morocco has continued to establish itself as one of the strongest national teams in Africa. The squad combines world-class stars such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz with experienced professionals playing across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The roster also highlights the depth of Moroccan talent worldwide. While many players have developed their careers in European academies and clubs, others remain important figures in domestic and regional soccer. This balance between internationally established stars and players competing in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and neighboring leagues has helped create a well-rounded squad capable of competing at the highest level.

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In which countries do Morocco’s players compete?

France remains one of the most important bases for Morocco’s national team. Achraf Hakimi plays for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and is one of the squad’s biggest stars. Samir El Mourabet and Gessime Yassine both represent Strasbourg, while Ayyoub Bouaddi plays for Lille.

Several Moroccan players compete in England, adding Premier League experience to the squad. Noussair Mazraoui represents Manchester United, Chadi Riad plays for Crystal Palace, Issa Diop competes for Fulham, and Chemsdine Talbi plays for Sunderland.

Spain is another key destination for Moroccan talent. Brahim Diaz plays for Real Madrid, while Abde Ezzalzouli represents Real Betis. Azzedine Ounahi also competes in Spain with Girona, further strengthening Morocco’s connection to La Liga.

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Other countries for Morocco’s players

Belgium and the Netherlands continue to serve as important development pathways for Moroccan players. Zakaria El Ouahdi plays for Genk in Belgium, while Redouane Hahlal represents Mechelen. In the Netherlands, Ismael Saibari played for PSV Eindhoven, but he’s preparing for a massive move to Bayern Munich in Germany.

Morocco also has representation in several other major European leagues. Neil El Aynaoui and Anass Salah-Eddine play for Roma in Italy, Bilal El Khannouss competes for Stuttgart in Germany, and Ayoube Amaimouni represents Eintracht Frankfurt. Sofyan Amrabat plays for Fenerbahce in Turkiye. Ayoub El Kaabi plays for Olympiacos FC in Greece.

The squad also includes several players from the Middle East and North Africa. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, while Soufiane Rahimi represents Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates. Youssef Belammari competes for Al Ahly in Egypt and Marwane Saadane plays for Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia.

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In Morocco itself, goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui plays for RS Berkane, and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti represents FAR Rabat, ensuring that the domestic league also contributes to the national team.