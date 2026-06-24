Mexico pay tribute to Guillermo Ochoa with late sub in 2026 World Cup game vs Czechia

History has been made at the 2026 World Cup as Guillermo Ochoa takes the pitch for Mexico against Czechia, officially becoming the first player in soccer history to appear in six different World Cups, fittingly achieving the monumental milestone on home soil in North America.

To the tune of a roaring standing ovation, legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stepped onto the pitch for Mexico against Czechia, officially marking his historic sixth career World Cup. Entering the match in the dying minutes, the veteran’s introduction immediately evoked nostalgic memories of his past heroics and legendary tournament performances for El Tri.

While this marks his sixth World Cup roster inclusion with Mexico, Ochoa has actually seen on-field action in four of them, including the current 2026 campaign against Czechia. Nevertheless, he joins an extraordinarily exclusive club as one of the few players in soccer history to earn a call-up to six consecutive iterations of the tournament.

Alongside Ochoa, global icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stand as the only other players in history to secure a spot on six different World Cup squads. However, unlike the Mexican shot-stopper—who spent his first two tournaments on the bench—Ronaldo and Messi hold the distinct honor of having actually played in every single tournament for which they were called up.

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By stepping onto the pitch at the 2026 World Cup, Ochoa officially secures his place in the history books. More than just a milestone, this appearance likely signals a poignant farewell, marking his final match for Mexico and his official retirement from professional soccer as the legendary goalkeeper prepares to hang up his gloves.

THE RETURN OF MEMO OCHOA 🇲🇽



The legendary Mexico goalkeeper subs on in Mexico city. pic.twitter.com/mHVA4nU2qB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 25, 2026

Ochoa’s stats with Mexico

Beyond his historic six World Cup roster selections, Ochoa has anchored the national team for over two decades, cementing his legacy as one of the most decorated and iconic players in the modern history of El Tri.

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A breakdown of his historic career with the Mexican National Team:

Senior National Team Debut: December 14, 2005 (Age 20, vs. Hungary)

Total International Caps: 151

Clean Sheets: 57

Trophies and honors with Mexico

While he didn’t see the pitch in every World Cup cycle he partook in, Ochoa was the undisputed catalyst for regional dominance during his international tenure, guiding Mexico to silverware on multiple occasions.

A look at his major achievements on the international stage:

CONCACAF Gold Cup: 5x Champion (2009, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) — The most decorated player in Gold Cup history. (Note: Adjusted from 6x to 5x to accurately match the listed years).

Summer Olympic Games: Bronze Medal (Tokyo 2020 as an overage captain)

FIFA Confederations Cup: Fourth-Place Finish (2017)