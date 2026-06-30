Ivory Coast vs Norway: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 30, 2026

Ivory Coast will take on Norway at the Dallas Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. A duel between two teams vying for a historic qualification to the round of 16. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ivory Coast vs Norway Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

The game will also stream on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this thrilling matchup.

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Can I watch Ivory Coast vs Norway for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services allow viewers to follow every key moment from the opening whistle to the final result.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A Round of 16 spot is on the line as Norway and Ivory Coast meet in a high-stakes knockout clash between two teams that impressed in group play.

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Norway finished second in its group despite a loss to France in the finale, with Erling Haaland and company now looking to extend their historic World Cup run.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, has emerged as a dangerous underdog after a strong group-stage showing and will aim to spring the upset against the Nordic side in what shapes up as a tightly contested matchup.

Yan Diomande of Cote d’Ivoire – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Predicted Lineups

Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan; Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana; Amad Diallo, Sebastien Haller, Yan Diomande.

Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Ødegaard; Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

What time is the Ivory Coast vs Norway match?

The match kicks off today, June 30, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM