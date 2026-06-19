Javier Aguirre not satisfied despite Mexico’s qualification for 2026 World Cup round of 32

Javier Aguirre was not happy following Mexico's victory against South Korea and securing qualification to the next round of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico punched their ticket to the 2026 World Cup knockout stages with a gritty 1-0 victory over South Korea on Matchday 2. The win officially locks up the top spot in Group A standings for El Tri, guaranteeing them a place in the Round of 32. However, despite securing the milestone on home soil, manager Javier Aguirre left the pitch far from satisfied with his team’s execution.

Speaking to Telemundo post-match, Aguirre offered a blunt assessment of his squad’s current form, emphasizing that El Tri still has plenty of homework to do before the single-elimination bracket begins. “We know each other very well,” Aguirre said regarding South Korea. “There was a lot of pressure from both sides, very little space given, and it ultimately came down to a single mistake that tipped the scale in our favor.”

“Yes, we’re in a good position. But it wasn’t a great game; our opponent didn’t let us do much,” Aguirre admitted. “We got the goal off an error and had two or three other chances, but that’s it.” Rather than celebrating the mathematical qualification, Aguirre deflected questions about his overall satisfaction with the result, choosing instead to redirect the credit to the roaring home crowd.

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Rangel believes Mexico can go toe-to-toe

Despite Aguirre‘s visible frustration on the touchline, the mood among the players remains highly confident. Goalkeeper Cesar Rangel, whose crucial, acrobatic saves preserved the clean sheet, insisted that Mexico fears no one in this tournament.

🇲🇽🗣️ ¡EL "VASCO" TIENE LOS PIES EN LA TIERRA!



Tras el encuentro ante República de Corea🇰🇷, Javier Aguirre se mostró autocrítico y dejó claro que el Tri todavía tiene mucho por mejorar: "Estamos bien, pero no fue un gran partido". 🧠⚽



¿Estás de acuerdo con el análisis del… pic.twitter.com/6VcDwVYeFn — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 19, 2026

“I’ve said it before and I’ll stand by it: we are ready to go toe-to-toe against any national team in the world,” Rangel stated post-match. While Mexico’s performances against both South Africa and South Korea weren’t exactly dominant offensive masterclasses, history and logistics favor El Tri. They are a program known for raising their ceiling on the world stage, and this time around, they possess the ultimate wild card: the home-field advantage.

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What’s next for Mexico?

With the top spot in Group A already mathematically wrapped up, Mexico’s upcoming match against Czechia on June 24 at 9:00 PM (ET) serves as a luxury tactical tune-up. The match will mark El Tri’s highly anticipated return to Mexico City Stadium.

Thanks to clinching the top seed early, Mexico’s path forward is taking shape: In the Round of 32, Mexico will stay at Mexico City Stadium to face a third-placed finisher from either Group C, E, F, H, or I.

And, in the Round of 16 path, if El Tri survives the Round of 32, the tournament bracket dictates it would return to the capital yet again for the Round of 16—keeping their hometown crowd behind them for the foreseeable future.