Is Czechia eliminated from 2026 World Cup after losing to South Korea in Group A?

Closing out the opening day of the 2026 World Cup, Czechia fell at the hands of South Korea, compromising their chances of advancing from Group A.

The late-night showdown between Czechia and South Korea had it all. Just when the Representatives thought they would get away with a crucial victory to start the 2026 World Cup, the Tigers of Asia showed their claws and came right back to prevail in Guadalajara. While deflating, the loss in the first day of the tournament isn’t the end of the road for the Czechs.

Czechia are not eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after the 2-1 loss to South Korea in the opening matchday of Group A. Making their first World Cup appearance since 2006, Czechia have higher expectations than a group-stage exit. However, the Repre face a very steep climb. Fortunately, they will get a shot at redemption very soon.

Czechia will vie to recover from the opening loss immediately. Fortunately, they aren’t out of the fight and have two games left to turn the tide. The Czechs will go up against South Africa on June 18 at noon ET. They will close out the first round against Mexico on June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET, as well. If the Representatives want to be among the teams that make it out of the 2026 World Cup’s group stage, they can’t afford another loss in Group A.

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South Korea strike late, as usual

Czechia should have expected the Tigers of Asia to respond after Ladislav Krejčí opened the scoring for the European side. As Mexico fans rooted for South Korea, the East Asians answered with two goals to turn the tables and extend a remarkable trend. As it stands, 14 of South Korea’s last 15 goals at the World Cup have come in the second half.

Adam Hlozek #9 of Czechia at Guadalajara Stadium.

If South Korea’s 2-1 win over Czechia serves as any lesson, it should teach Mexico and South Africa—the other teams in Group A—not to take the Reds for granted, especially after halftime. Group A will play out as follows:

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Group A fixture

Mexico 2-0 South Africa

South Korea 2-1 Czechia

Czechia vs South Africa (June 18)

Mexico vs South Korea (June 18)

Czechia vs Mexico (June 24)

South Korea vs South Africa (June 24)

Group A standings after opening day of World Cup