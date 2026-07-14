In which leagues and clubs do Spain’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

The squad Spain took to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is an elite group, with many of its players representing some of the best clubs in Europe.

In recent years, Spain have been fueled by a generation of great talents. Not only have they come from the domestic league, but many have also expanded their careers across different competitive leagues throughout Europe.

Curiously enough, a giant like Real Madrid does not have any representatives (with the exception of recently acquired Marc Cucurella), while other clubs such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Club have provided players for La Roja.

Three leagues make up the entirety of Luis de la Fuente’s squad. The vast majority of the players compete in their home country, several others play in the Premier League, while Ligue 1, more specifically PSG, contributes one player.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal bracket has placed Spain among the final four teams with a chance to lift the trophy. Will this team finally secure its long-awaited second star?

De La Fuente with his Spain squad (Getty Images)

La Roja’s goalkeepers

Luis de la Fuente selected three players to guard Spain’s goal. Unai Simon, the undisputed leader, has been one of the main figures of this team throughout the tournament.

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Unai Simon, Athletic Club (Spain)

David Raya, Arsenal (England)

Joan Garcia, Barcelona (Spain)

Unai Simon of Spain.

The defensive line

This team’s defensive solidity has been one of its biggest strengths throughout the tournament. Experience, talent, and youth combine to form one of Spain’s most important assets.

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Pedro Porro, Tottenham (England)

Marcos Llorente, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Aymeric Laporte, Athletic Club (Spain)

Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona (Spain)

Marc Pubill, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Eric Garcia, Barcelona (Spain)

Marc Cucurella, Real Madrid (Spain)

Alex Grimaldo, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain.

A midfield to fear

Perhaps one of the areas of the pitch where Spain have the most dynamism and talent is in midfield. Needless to say, this team is known for its collective play, making ball possession its greatest strength.

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Rodri, Manchester City (England)

Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal (England)

Pedri, Barcelona (Spain)

Mikel Merino, Arsenal (England)

Fabian Ruiz, PSG (France)

Dani Olmo, Barcelona (Spain)

Gavi, Barcelona (Spain)

Pedri #20 of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

Spain’s attack

Mikel Oyarzabal has established himself in this area of the pitch, as Lamine Yamal has yet to fully reach his potential. The manager has plenty of alternatives at his disposal to break down opposing defenses.

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Nico Williams, Athletic Club (Spain)

Alex Baena, Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Mikel Oyarzabal, Real Sociedad (Spain)

Ferran Torres, Barcelona (Spain)

Borja Iglesias, Celta de Vigo (Spain)

Yeremy Pino, Crystal Palace (Spain)

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona (Spain)

Victor Muñoz, Liverpool (England)