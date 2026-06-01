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Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe head into 2026 World Cup with the chance to break Miroslav Klose’s goals record

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe aren't just hunting for another coveted World Cup trophy to add to their respective cabinets; both superstars are also within striking distance of shattering Miroslav Klose’s legendary all-time tournament goal record.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Marcelo Endelli and Hannah Foslien/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Kylian Mbappe of France.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and France, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, both enter the 2026 World Cup with a golden opportunity to add another star to their crests after capturing the last two titles. Beyond the ultimate team glory, both superstars are within striking distance of breaking Miroslav Klose’s legendary World Cup goals record on North American soil.

Klose currently sits atop the mountain with 16 goals across four tournaments, but his historic mark is under serious threat from the world’s two biggest stars. Mbappe has already racked up 12 goals in just two World Cup appearances, while Messi sits just ahead of him with 13. With plenty of matches on deck, Klose’s record could realistically fall this summer.

Messi is already set to make history just by taking the pitch, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa. While the Argentine maestro already has a winner’s medal in his trophy case, rewriting the record books will require holding off Mbappe, who has made it abundantly clear he intends to dominate this era of football.

Argentina’s favorable group-stage draw could allow Messi to catch Klose early, as the reigning champions face off against Jordan, Austria, and Algeria. Meanwhile, Mbappe will have plenty of opportunities to feast offensively when France navigates its own group-stage matchups against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway.

Kylian Mbappe smiling

Kylian Mbappe of France warms up.

All-time goal scorers list in World Cup

Messi needs just two goals to pull level with Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario, who banged in 15 goals over four tournament appearances. Mbappe is right on his heels, needing just three goals to match the legendary R9, a testament to how quickly the modern game’s elite are rewriting history.

See also

Back-to-back world champions: How many countries have won consecutive World Cups?

Let’s break down the top 10 list of all-time goal scorers:

PlayerGoals/GamesTournaments Played
1. Miroslav Klose16/242002, 2006, 2010, 2014
2. Ronaldo Nazario15/191998, 2002, 2006
3. Gerd Muller14/131970, 1974
4. Just Fontaine13/61958 (All 13 in a single tournament)
5. Lionel Messi13/262006, 2014, 2018, 2022 (Active)
6. Pele12/141958, 1962, 1966, 1970
Kylian Mbappe12/142018, 2022 (Active)
7. Sandor Kocsis11/51954
8. Jurgen Klinsmann11/171990, 1994, 1998
9. Helmut Rahn10/101954, 1958
10. Gary Lineker10/121986, 1990
Gabriel Batistuta10/121994, 1998, 2002

Is Cristiano Ronaldo even close to Messi and Mbappe?

Despite closing in on the mythical 1,000-career-goal milestone, Cristiano Ronaldo has never quite replicated that staggering volume on the World Cup stage. The Portuguese icon doesn’t even crack the tournament’s top 20 all-time list, having scored a relatively modest eight goals in 22 World Cup appearances.

That said, Ronaldo still holds the distinction of scoring in every single World Cup he has entered. He will look to extend that incredible streak to a record six consecutive tournaments this summer, with the ultimate goal of sparking a deep Portugal run and potentially finding the net enough times to crack the all-time top 10.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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