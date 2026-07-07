Lionel Messi ties Pele in World Cup history books with another clutch goal for Argentina

Argentina’s captain added another historic milestone as Lionel Messi tied Pele in the World Cup record books with a clutch goal that kept the Albiceleste alive at the 2026 tournament.

Lionel Messi moved alongside Brazilian legend Pele in the FIFA World Cup record books after scoring a crucial goal in Argentina‘s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium, keeping the defending champions’ title hopes alive.

The goal marked Messi’s seventh career strike in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, tying Pele for one of the most prolific scoring records in the tournament’s elimination rounds, according to @MisterChip on X. The Argentine captain reached the milestone despite missing a penalty earlier in the match before delivering when his team needed him most.

Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit to book their place in the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Colombia vs. Switzerland Round of 16 matchup as Lionel Scaloni’s side continues their pursuit of consecutive World Cup titles.

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Messi joins Pele in knockout scoring history

The updated leaderboard now stands as:

Kylian Mbappe — 11 goals

— 11 goals Leônidas — 8 goals

Ronaldo Nazário — 8 goals

Lionel Messi — 7 goals

Pele — 7 goals

Just Fontaine — 7 goals

Vavá — 7 goals

Oldřich Nejedlý — 7 goals

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The milestone came in the 83rd minute, when Messi scored from a flowing team move to level the score at 2–2 and give Argentina new life after trailing for much of the match.

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Once Enzo Fernández completed the comeback with a dramatic winner in the 92nd minute, sealing the 3–2 victory, Messi celebrated the quarterfinal berth with his teammates after the final whistle, and Argentina’s captain ended up in tears following the dramatic win.