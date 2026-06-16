Why Julian Alvarez isn’t starting for Argentina vs Algeria at 2026 World Cup

Julian Alvarez is one of the marquee names on the roster who will not start for Argentina in their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria.

Argentina are gearing up for their 2026 World Cup opener against Algeria, and the official lineups have dropped ahead of this crucial Group Stage clash. The headline news from the sheet is that Julian Alvarez will begin the match on the bench, with Lautaro Martinez earning the starting nod to lead the line.

Alvarez‘s omission from the starting XI against Algeria is a tactical decision by manager Lionel Scaloni, as he is still recovering from an ankle injury. Blessed with an embarrassment of riches up front, Scaloni opted to deploy a traditional, physical center forward in Martinez rather than utilizing Alvarez’s versatile, high-pressing skill set from the opening whistle.

While Alvarez was a breakout superstar and a cornerstone of Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup title run in Qatar, Martinez has recently reclaimed his role as Scaloni’s preferred number nine, spearheading the attack during La Albiceleste’s pre-tournament friendlies.

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As you follow all the action from Argentina and Algeria’s 2026 World Cup debut in our liveblog coverage at Bolavip US, Alvarez will have to wait in reserve, ready to impact the game whenever Scaloni decides to unleash him against the African side.

Julian Alvarez with Argentina.

Everything is ready for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut

With kits selected and officials assigned locked in, Argentina and Algeria are primed for their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opener. After years of anticipation, both nations are ready to kick off their tournament campaigns under the lights in Kansas City.

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This opening match doubles as a historic milestone for Lionel Messi, who is set to earn his 200th international cap for Argentina, joining an elite, exclusive club of players to reach that double-century mark for their country.

Argentina’s roster for this World Cup

Blending an elite core of homegrown superstars with impact dual-nationals born abroad, manager Lionel Scaloni has assembled the best of the best to defend their global crown. These are the 26 players representing Argentina on the world stage:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez