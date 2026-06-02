Mexico could pay Ochoa back for 2010 and start him in 2026 World Cup opener vs South Africa

Momentum has apparently shifted, and Guillermo Ochoa now has a real chance of starting for Mexico in their 2026 World Cup opener against South Africa.

In 2010, many fans believed Guillermo Ochoa was ‘robbed’ when manager Javier Aguirre chose not to start him at the World Cup. Sixteen years later, the veteran manager could come full circle, naming the legendary goalkeeper as his starter for Mexico‘s 2026 World Cup opener against South Africa.

With Mexico’s final 26-man roster officially revealed, Ochoa is on the verge of making history with his sixth World Cup appearance. Rather than just traveling as a veteran mentor, momentum has shifted significantly in his favor to stand between the posts on June 11.

Back in 2010, Ochoa was enjoying a spectacular run of form with Club America. However, Aguirre famously benched him in favor of Oscar Perez—a decision that deeply frustrated the fanbase. Now, a reverse parallel seems to be unfolding ahead of the opening match at the Mexico City Stadium.

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Reports from Carlos Guerrero of TV Azteca indicate that Ochoa has a very real chance of starting against South Africa. This tactical shift would relegate Raul Rangel to the bench, ironically mirroring Aguirre’s past controversial move—except this time, a promising younger star would sit in favor of the ultimate veteran.

Mexican legend Guillermo Ochoa is substituted on as he prepares to feature in a record SIXTH FIFA World Cup! 🇲🇽



First named in the Mexican World Cup squad in 2006. Still selected for his country 20 years later aged 40! 👏



Watch #MEXvAUS live and exclusive on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/NJ3LYlIMwL — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) May 31, 2026

Experience over current form?

Raul Rangel, the talented Chivas goalkeeper, has a relatively brief history with the national team. Entering a tournament as ruthless as the World Cup with limited international experience (13 games with Mexico) presents an undeniable risk, particularly at a position where communication and confidence are paramount.

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This is precisely where Ochoa makes his strongest case. The seasoned goalkeeper has historically saved his most iconic performances for the global stage, earning worldwide acclaim for his World Cup heroics far beyond his traditional club career.

While Rangel is an exceptional goalkeeper playing at peak form, Aguirre may ultimately prioritize veteran composure. With El Tri currently lacking a definitive, vocal icon on the pitch, Ochoa is uniquely equipped to step into that leadership role.

Ageless excellence under the crossbar

Guillermo Ochoa is currently 40 years old and will turn 41 on July 13. He hopes to celebrate his birthday with Mexico still alive in the competition, which would mean a historic semifinal run on home soil.

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In comparison, Raul Rangel is 26 years old. Ochoa boasts 153 international caps for the Mexican national team. That massive gap in experience is a primary factor that Javier Aguirre will carefully weigh before making his final, definitive selection.