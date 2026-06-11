Mexico vs South Africa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 11, 2026

Mexico take on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The first game of the World Cup will feature an interesting duel between El Tri and Bafana-Bafana. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs South Africa Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Tubi

How to watch Mexico vs South Africa in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, and Tubi. With plenty at stake, this is a match soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Mexico vs South Africa for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each service offering a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

Both platforms carry the channel broadcasting the game nationwide, giving viewers access to every crucial play, memorable highlight, and decisive moment as it happens. Follow our live blog of Mexico vs South Africa for minute-by-minute updates!

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The wait is over as the FIFA World Cup gets underway, and the tournament opens with a compelling matchup between Mexico and South Africa—a rematch of the memorable 2010 World Cup curtain-raiser. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Mexico and South Africa today.

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This time, Mexico enters as one of the host nations and will look to capitalize on home support by securing three points and taking an early step toward winning the group.

South Africa, meanwhile, arrives as the underdog but carries ambitions of upsetting the odds and delivering the tournament’s first surprise. With history, pride, and valuable points on the line, the stage is set for an entertaining start to soccer’s biggest event.

Lyle Brent Foster of South Africa – Charl� Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

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Mexico vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel – Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo – Pineda, Alvarez, Fidalgo – Vega, Jiménez, Quinones.

South Africa (4-2-3-1): Williams – Mudau, Sibisi, Ndamane, Modiba – Sithole, Mokoena – Appollis, Zwane, Mofokeng – Foster.

What time is the Mexico vs South Africa match?

The match kicks off today, June 11, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM