What happens if Mexico win, tie or lose vs South Africa today in 2026 World Cup opener?

Mexico will clash with South Africa in the highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 World Cup, instantly setting a high-stakes tone for how the rest of the tournament could unfold.

The day has finally arrived. The 2026 World Cup kicks off today with a highly anticipated opening match between Mexico and South Africa. This marks the historic third time the legendary Estadio Azteca will host a World Cup opener, and El Tri fans are buzzing with optimism over how this tournament curtain-raiser will unfold.

Evoking memories of their clash 16 years ago in the 2010 World Cup opener, fans are expecting a high-octane, goal-filled affair that could set the tone for the rest of this historic tournament across North America.

With Mexico riding an eight-match unbeaten streak in friendlies leading up to their World Cup debut, expectations are sky-high, especially coming off a dominant 5-1 dismantling of Serbia in their final tune-up match.

Advertisement

On the flip side, South Africa enter the tournament in a slump, winless in their last five outings. However, this high-stakes opener presents the perfect opportunity for Bafana Bafana to hit the reset button, silence the critics, and bounce back from their recent shaky form.

The big day has arrived! 🤩



Today, we make our debut in a new World Cup. 🏆 Today, we welcome the world to our home. 🌎



It’s #Matchday against South Africa. 🇿🇦#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/yP5qTjH0oZ — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 11, 2026

What happens if Mexico beat South Africa?

A victory over South Africa today would catapult Mexico straight to the top of Group A with three points, taking a massive step toward securing a spot in the Round of 32. Their exact positioning, of course, will also depend on the outcome of the group’s other opening matchup between South Korea and Czechia.

Advertisement

Securing those three points would also provide a massive emotional lift for Mexico, capitalizing on a heavily partisan home crowd at Estadio Azteca. If they want to breathe a bit easier heading into the remainder of the group stage, locking down a multi-goal victory will be crucial for goal-differential purposes.

What happens if Mexico and South Africa tie?

A draw against South Africa would leave Mexico split even with Bafana Bafana in the Group A standings with one point apiece. However, a stalemate could quickly complicate things for the hosts if either South Korea or Czechia emerge with a decisive win in the group’s other fixture.

What happens if Mexico lose to South Africa?

A shocking loss to South Africa today would anchor Mexico to the bottom of Group A with zero points and severely jeopardize their chances of advancing to the Round of 32, particularly if there is a clear winner between South Korea and Czechia.

Advertisement

Conversely, it would register as a massive World Cup statement for South Africa, vaulting them to the top of the group and putting them on the fast track to the knockout rounds. However, there will be two more games remaining in the group stage for Mexico and the Bafana Bafana.

Besides, since the eight best third-placed teams also advance to the round of 16, the margin for error is a bit bigger than in previous World Cups, where only the top two advanced to the group stage.