Mexico’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup clash against Czechia

With Guillermo Ochoa back on the lineup, Mexico take on Czechia to close out their participation in Group A of the 2026 World Cup, and their FIFA Rankings could be affected by the final score.

On paper, there isn’t much on the line for Mexico as El Tricolor host Czechia at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). However, that may not be entirely true. Among other things, Mexico’s place on the FIFA World Rankings could change with the final score.

Entering the final game of the group stage, Mexico sit at No. 12 in the FIFA rankings. Considering El Tri entered the 2026 World Cup at No. 14, they’ve climbed two spots since the group-stage action began.

However, Mexico had reached the 11th spot before sliding back down to 12th due to other results across the board. Still, Mexico are in a much better position than their next opponents.

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Czechia’s current FIFA ranking puts them at No. 43 in the world. The wide gap between the two national teams in the rankings, as well as their place in Group A, paints a clear picture of who the favorites are. However, anything can happen in the World Cup. With Czechia up against the ropes and Mexico resting players now that their first-place finish is secured, the Repre could hand El Tri their first loss of the tournament.

Julian Quinones of Mexico.

Mexico’s FIFA ranking history

Although Mexico are content with their current place in the FIFA rankings, they’ve seen much better. As it stands, the best rank Mexico ever got by FIFA was a fourth place in 1998. As for the best final rank, Mexico finished on fifth place in 1997 and 2005.

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Mexico are no strangers to lows, either. Their worst rank came in 2015, when the FIFA World Rankings placed them 40th. Those were some dark days for El Tri, who would go on to suffer the infamous 7-0 defeat against Chile in the 2016 Copa America Centenario. As for their worst year-end ranking, Mexico’s nadir came in 2010, when they finished the year at No. 27.

Mexico vs. Czechia

All things considered, however, Mexico’s lowest points weren’t as harsh as those Czechia have experienced. The Repre, however, have ranked higher than Mexico ever did, finishing inside the top three on a couple of occasions, while Mexico never climbed past No. 4. Still, that’s all in the past. In the present, Mexico are the better team, at least according to the FIFA rankings.