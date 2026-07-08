Michael Olise walking a tightrope against Morocco as FIFA rejects France’s yellow card appeal

Michael Olise was booked against Paraguay, meaning he will have to be careful against Morocco to avoid putting his participation in the next stage of the World Cup at risk.

With only a handful of matches remaining in the 2026 World Cup, France‘s dream of lifting the trophy remains very much alive. Their upcoming head-to-head clash against Morocco will be decisive and requires maximum caution for several players. Michael Olise, who was booked against Paraguay, will miss a potential semifinal if he receives another yellow card.

During his recent press conference, head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that the French Football Federation’s appeal to have Olise’s yellow card rescinded was rejected by FIFA: “There was no change with Olise’s yellow card,” he said.

Deschamps, who called for officiating as impartial as it was in the Argentina–Egypt match, also added: “We received from FIFA a decision this morning [Wednesday] that Olise’s yellow card remains.”

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The market value gap between France and Morocco may be significant. However, once the match begins, it is still 11 versus 11, and both teams will leave everything on the field. That said, more than one player will have to be careful if they want to remain in the competition.

Referee Ilgiz Tantashev shows a yellow card to Michael Olise #11 of France.

The reasons behind the appeal

Michael Olise was booked following an altercation with Matias Galarza Fonda. The Paraguayan player went to the ground and appeared to clutch his face. However, the replay shows that the Frenchman merely grabbed his opponent’s shirt, which is why the FFF decided to file an appeal.

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When are yellow cards cleared?

Following FIFA’s updated regulations, yellow cards are wiped out at two points during the 2026 World Cup: first, after the conclusion of the group stage, and then again after the end of the quarterfinals.

Olise must avoid trouble

Michael Olise may be one of the most talented attacking players in world soccer today. The fact that he does not get involved as much in defensive situations (where he could be more exposed to potential bookings) allows him to play with greater freedom.

However, he will have to be very careful to avoid getting involved in confrontations, arguments, or any situations that could lead to receiving a yellow card from the referee. If France manage to reach the semifinals, he will not want to miss that match.