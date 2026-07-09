What is the weather and temperature in Boston today for France vs Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Morocco are set for a blockbuster 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal in the Boston area, where summer conditions could become part of the story. Here's what the latest forecast says before kickoff.

The weather is expected to be a factor as France and Morocco meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Boston Stadium. Unlike several venues used during the tournament, the stadium in Foxborough is completely open-air.

This means both teams and nearly 66,000 fans attending France vs. Morocco will be exposed to the summer conditions throughout the afternoon. With a place in the semifinals at stake, even the forecast could influence how the match unfolds.

Current forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s Fahrenheit (around 29–31°C) at kickoff, accompanied by high humidity that will make it feel more like the low 90s°F (32–34°C). Skies are expected to be partly sunny.

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Will it rain during France vs. Morocco today?

Rain is not expected to be a major factor during France vs. Morocco, although there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon. The latest forecast in Foxborough calls for partly sunny skies.

Neil El Aynaoui, Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-80s Fahrenheit (around 29–31°C) from kickoff through the final whistle. While clouds will increase at times, meteorologists indicate that any rain would likely be brief and localized.

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Unlike some earlier matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that were affected by severe thunderstorms or excessive heat, Thursday’s forecast in the Boston area is considerably more stable. Light winds and intermittent sunshine are expected.

Because Boston Stadium is an open-air venue, both players and supporters will remain exposed to the weather throughout the match. Even so, current forecasts suggest that the biggest challenge will be the humidity rather than rainfall. Therefore, referee Facundo Tello may have no need to activate the weather protocol.

What is the humidity level for France vs. Morocco today?

With the uniforms set for France vs. Morocco, humidity in Boston is high today, making temperatures feel significantly warmer than the actual air temperature. Forecasts indicate dew points in the low 70s°F, creating tropical-like conditions.

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Although the thermometer is expected to read between 84 and 86°F (29–30°C), the combination of heat and moisture in the air will make conditions noticeably more demanding for players over 90 minutes—and potentially extra time.

France has already experienced difficult weather conditions during the KO stage, playing in high temperatures in Philadelphia. Morocco, meanwhile, arrives after competing in Houston, another city known for its hot and humid summer climate.

The forecast does not call for dangerous heat, but the humidity is expected to be one of the most important environmental factors throughout the match, particularly if the contest extends beyond regulation time.

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How does FIFA handle extreme heat during World Cup matches?

FIFA has protocols in place to protect players and officials when extreme heat becomes a concern during World Cup matches. If weather conditions reach predetermined safety thresholds, referees can stop play for official cooling breaks.

Cooling breaks are typically taken around the 30th and 75th minutes when required, though the final decision rests with the referee after consulting FIFA’s medical team and weather experts.

Officials monitor factors including air temperature, humidity and the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), a measurement that combines heat, humidity, wind and solar radiation to assess heat stress.

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For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA has placed increased emphasis on heat management following concerns raised during previous international tournaments played in North America.

Measures include enhanced hydration opportunities, medical monitoring on the sidelines and flexibility to implement cooling breaks whenever environmental conditions warrant them.