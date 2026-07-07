Mostafa Ziko’s profile: Who is Egypt’s left winger? Age, height, social media, club, career and more

After years working his way through Egypt's domestic leagues, Mostafa Ziko has become one of the country's newest international players. Here's a closer look at the Pyramids FC winger and the story behind his rise.

Mostafa Ziko has taken one of the longest routes to Egypt‘s national team. After spending years with Gomhoriat Shebin and Haras El Hodoud, he enjoyed a breakout spell at ZED FC that earned him a transfer to Pyramids FC in 2025.

His strong domestic form eventually convinced head coach Hossam Hassan to include him in the Pharaohs’ squad, marking a major milestone in his career. The Egyptian attacker has become one of the country’s emerging offensive players.

Although he made his name as a left winger, he is capable of playing anywhere across the front line thanks to his pace, direct dribbling and ability to attack defenders in one-on-one situations.

Advertisement

How old is Mostafa Ziko?

Mostafa Ziko is 29 years old. He was born on April 27, 1997, in Shebeen El Kom. Although he reached the Egypt national team later than many of his peers, his career is a testament to perseverance, as he steadily climbed through the Egyptian soccer pyramid.

Mostafa Ziko arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

His breakthrough came during his time with ZED FC, where his performances as a dynamic winger attracted interest from Pyramids FC, who signed him in the summer of 2025.

Advertisement

How tall is Mostafa Ziko?

Mostafa Ziko stands 1.79 meters (5 feet 10½ inches) tall. He primarily plays as a left winger but is also capable of operating on the right flank or as a center forward, giving his coaches tactical flexibility.

He relies more on his acceleration, dribbling ability and direct style than on physical dominance. His versatility across the front line became one of the main reasons Pyramids FC targeted him after his impressive spell at ZED FC.

Mostafa Ziko’s social media

Mostafa Ziko is active on Instagram, where he uses the handle @mostafa_zico_10. The account gives fans a look at both his career and personal milestones, featuring photos from matches with Pyramids FC and the national team.

Advertisement

Although Instagram is his primary public platform, he maintains a relatively low profile compared to many international players. His posts are centered on soccer rather than commercial partnerships or daily lifestyle content.

Mostafa Ziko’s family: Is he married?

There is no public confirmation that Mostafa Ziko is married. Despite his increasing popularity following his rise with Pyramids FC and the Egypt national team, the winger has kept his private life out of the spotlight.

What is well documented is the influence of his family on his soccer journey. Ziko’s father, Mohamed Zaky Abdelraouf, died when the future Egypt international was just 11 years old.

Advertisement

His older brother, Abdelraouf, gave up his own ambitions of becoming a professional soccer player to help support the family, while his mother played a key role in raising him through difficult financial circumstances.

His nickname also has a family connection. According to Ziko, his father admired Brazilian icon Zico and encouraged his son to watch videos of the legendary playmaker. That admiration eventually inspired the nickname.

Which club does Mostafa Ziko play for?

Mostafa Ziko currently plays for Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League. He joined the club in August 2025 on a long-term contract after emerging as one of the league’s standout attacking players during his time at ZED FC.

Advertisement

Pyramids FC has established itself as one of Egypt’s top clubs in recent years, regularly competing for domestic trophies and continental honors. Joining the club represented the biggest move of his career.

It allowed him to play in competitions such as the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. His contract runs through June 2029, reflecting the club’s confidence in his long-term potential as part of its unit.

When did Mostafa Ziko make his Egypt debut?

Mostafa Ziko made his senior Egypt debut on May 28, 2026. He first represented the Pharaohs in an international friendly under head coach Hossam Hassan before making his FIFA World Cup debut just a few weeks later.

Advertisement

Mostafa Ziko during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Receiving his first senior call-up marked the culmination of a long journey through Egyptian domestic soccer. Rather than becoming an international as a teenager, he earned his opportunity after years of consistent performances at club level.

Since making his debut, he has become another attacking option for Egypt thanks to his ability to play multiple forward positions and contribute both goals and assists.

Advertisement

Mostafa Ziko’s career highlights

Began his professional career in Egypt’s lower divisions: Ziko’s path to the top was far from conventional. He started with Gomhoriat Shebin, where he developed before moving to Haras El Hodoud, gradually working his way up through Egyptian soccer rather than coming through one of the country’s traditional powerhouses.

Made his Egyptian Premier League debut in 2022: After years in the lower leagues, Ziko finally made his top-flight debut with Haras El Hodoud on October 20, 2022, at 25 years old. His late arrival in the Premier League made his subsequent rise even more remarkable.

Enjoyed a breakout spell at ZED FC: Ziko joined ZED FC in 2023 and quickly became one of the club’s standout attacking players. Across two seasons, he produced goals and assists consistently, helping establish himself as one of the Egyptian Premier League’s most dangerous wingers and attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Advertisement

Signed for Pyramids FC in 2025: His performances at ZED earned him a move to Pyramids FC in August 2025. The transfer represented the biggest step of his career, giving him the opportunity to compete for domestic trophies and continental titles.

Won three trophies in his first season with Pyramids: Ziko made an immediate impact by helping Pyramids capture the Egypt Cup, CAF Super Cup, and FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup during the 2025-26 campaign, collecting the first major honors of his professional career.

Earned his first Egypt national team call-up and debut in 2026: Years of consistent performances were rewarded when head coach Hossam Hassan handed him his senior international debut on May 28, 2026, in a friendly. Just weeks later, he made his FIFA World Cup debut, completing one of Egyptian soccer’s most inspiring late-bloomer stories.

Advertisement

Became one of Egypt’s breakout players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Ziko announced himself on the global stage during the World Cup, contributing goals and assists while helping Egypt reach the knockout rounds. His performances dramatically increased his international profile and turned him into one of the tournament’s surprise stars.