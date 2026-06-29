In which city and stadium are Netherlands vs Morocco playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Netherlands and Morocco face off in a blockbuster Round of 32 match in the 2026 World Cup today. Find out what you need to know about the venue for this match.

Netherlands vs Morocco could be one of the best games in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Because of the power of both teams, it’s a very close matchup and all eyes will be on it. What happens today will define Netherlands and Morocco’s future at the World Cup.

Netherlands won Group F with seven points thanks to big-time victories over Tunisia and Sweden and a tough tie against Japan, who are out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to Brazil. Still, they were dealt a bad hand as they arguably drew the toughest second seed in the whole tournament.

Morocco ended as the second seed in Group C only losing the first slot to Brazil due to goal difference, as they also had seven points. A semifinalist in 2022, Morocco are still viewed as a very strong team.

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City, stadium, and attendance for Netherlands vs Morocco

The Netherlands vs. Morocco match in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match is taking place in Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico, at Estadio BBVA (officially re-named as Monterrey Stadium for the tournament). Netherlands will be dressed in orange, their traditional home jersey, while Morocco will don their away white uniform.

🚨 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: This is where Netherlands vs Morocco will take place!



The Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, arguably the most BEAUTIFUL STADIUM this World Cup! 💫 pic.twitter.com/gYa81Fc5My — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 29, 2026

The stadium has an official World Cup capacity of 50,113. With a highly anticipated matchup like this, thousands of Dutch and Moroccan fans are traveling to watch the game. It’s expected a near-capacity or sold-out attendance of around 50,000 to grace the venue’s stands. Referee Wilton Sampaio will officiate Netherlands vs. Morocco.

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Expected weather for Netherlands vs Morocco

For the 2026 World Cup match between the Netherlands and Morocco, the kickoff temperatures will hover near 86°F (30°C). However, due to limited airflow inside the stadium, the heat index on the pitch can feel closer to 100°F (38°C) combined with moderate humidity.

This undoubtedly favors Morocco, who are more used to these weather conditions than the Netherlands. It’s time to see if the weather will overly compromise the game.