What happens if the Netherlands win, tie or lose vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

In one of the most evenly matched showdowns of the 2026 World Cup's round of 32, Netherlands and Morocco meet in Monterrey.

So far at the 2026 World Cup, both Netherlands and Morocco have put together very strong performances, proving they could make deep runs. However, because of the locked World Cup bracket, only one can move on when they meet at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico.

The real fun begins as the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup gets underway. The matchup between the Netherlands and Morocco is just one example of how evenly matched and fiercely contested these win-or-go-home showdowns can be. While Morocco arrive ranked No. 6 in the FIFA ranking, their opponents are right behind, with Netherlands ranked No. 7 by FIFA. However, one very good team will see its tournament come to an abrupt end.

The Oranje hope it won’t be them, but the Atlas Lions will be anything but a walk in the park. Still, fans must brace for every possible scenario when the Netherlands and Morocco go head to head in the 2026 World Cup with Wilton Sampaio as the referee.

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What happens if Netherlands defeat Morocco?

The Netherlands will advance to the round of 16 with a win over Morocco in Mexico. The Oranje already know where they’d play and who they would face in the round of 16 if they defeat the Atlas Lions. The Netherlands would be Canada’s next opponent at the 2026 World Cup. That game will be played on July 3 in Houston (NRG Stadium).

Memphis Depay #10 of Netherlands.

As for Morocco, they will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands. Despite coming into the tournament as dark horse candidates, Morocco would be out early in 2026 after finishing in fourth place in 2022.

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What happens if Netherlands and Morocco tie?

If Netherlands and Morocco are still tied at the end of regulation, the game will head to a 30-minute extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. With no golden goal rule as tiebreaker, the full overtime will be played to determine a victor.

If the scoreboard remains even, the winner of the game will be determined through a penalty shootout. Whoever prevails in extra time or through penalties will move on to the round of 16, while the loser will be knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

Penalty shootouts bring back bad memories for the Netherlands, whose last two knockout-stage eliminations came in that fashion and both times against the same team—Argentina, in 2014 and 2022. In 2018, the Netherlands didn’t qualify for the World Cup. Either the third time’s the charm, or the Oranje fall victim to the same grim reaper, albeit in different colors.

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What happens if Netherlands lose vs. Morocco?

If Morocco defeat the Netherlands in the round of 32, it will be the Atlas Lions who punch their ticket to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Morocco will take on Canada in Houston, Texas, while the Oranje will be headed to the airport to catch a transatlantic flight.

The Netherlands will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, and the Low Countries’ dream of hoisting their first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy will come to an end.