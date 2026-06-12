Neymar out for 2026 World Cup debut vs Morocco: When was his last appearance for Brazil?

After many doubts about his availability, Neymar has been officially ruled out of Brazil's World Cup debut against Morocco, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the news.

In a last-minute surprising call, Neymar was included in Brazil’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup. However, he will miss the Canarinha’s debut against Morocco, extending the time he has not played for the national team.

Neymar’s last appearance with Brazil was on October 17, 2023. Back then, his side was defeated 2-0 by Uruguay in Montevideo, and that is, until now, his last game played with the five-time World Cup champions.

Amid several ongoing injuries and dipping performance, Brazil decided not to call Neymar up in recent years. However, since he had a solid season with Santos at an individual level, Ancelotti decided to call him up for the international tournament.

Advertisement

Why is Neymar not playing vs Morocco?

Neymar recently suffered a grade two calf strain in his right leg. It was initially set to sideline him for two to three weeks, casting many doubts over his availability for Brazil’s debut.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Ultimately, the forward did not recover in time for the game against Morocco. However, reports suggest that he will be ready to face Haiti in Brazil’s second game in Group C.

Advertisement

As of today, Neymar was not expected to even start against Morocco, but he was a solid substitute choice. The game against the Africans is set to be the Canarinha’s top test, potentially going face to face against them for the group’s leadership.

When is Brazil facing Morocco?

Brazil will face Morocco on June 13 at 6:00 PM ET. The game will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium, with highly sunny weather expected.