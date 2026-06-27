Are Ghana out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Croatia?

Croatia’s 2–1 win over Ghana reshapes Group L, leaving the African side awaiting the final group‑stage picture to understand how the result affects their path.

The match between Croatia and Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L ended with a 2-1 victory for the European side, a result that reshaped the group standings but didn’t eliminate the African team from the tournament.

Croatia took the lead in the 31st minute through Petar Sučić, who scored with a powerful strike from outside the box. Ghana responded in the second half, equalizing in the 73rd minute when Derrick Luckassen finished a scrappy play following a set piece, with the goal confirmed after a VAR review.

The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute, when Nikola Vlašić converted from close range after an assist from Luka Modrić, sealing all three points for Croatia, who moved to six points and secured direct qualification to the next round.

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Are Ghana eliminated after losing to Croatia?

No, Ghana aren’t eliminated after losing to Croatia. The defeat would drop them to third place with four points, according to the Group L final standings, but they would still qualify for the Round of 32 as one of the best third‑placed teams under the tournament format.

Players of Ghana pose for a team photograph. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What the result means for Croatia and Ghana

The win confirms Croatia’s qualification to the next round, as they reach six points and secure a direct spot in the knockout stage. For Ghana, however, they will now wait for the remaining group‑stage matches to finish to confirm their position as one of the best third‑placed teams and determine their next opponent in the Round of 32.

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