Why are Daniel Munoz and Luis Suarez not starting today for Colombia vs Portugal at 2026 World Cup?

Colombia will be missing some serious firepower in their starting lineup for the high-stakes Group K finale against Portugal, as manager Nestor Lorenzo has opted to bench both defender Daniel Munoz and veteran striker Luis Suarez.

Two vital cogs in Colombia‘s lineup will not be on the pitch when the referee blows the opening whistle against Portugal today. Both Daniel Munoz and Luis Suarez are set to start on the bench for Los Cafeteros, injecting plenty of intrigue into how this heavyweight clash in Miami will unfold.

The omissions of Munoz and Suarez are strictly tactical. With Colombia having already punched their ticket to the knockout stage, manager Nestor Lorenzo has the luxury of rotating his squad and testing depth pieces who have yet to see meaningful minutes during the group stage.

The decision also provides crucial rest for two heavy-minute starters. Both players shouldered massive workloads during Colombia’s opening two matches—particularly Munoz, the team’s surprising top scorer in the tournament, who has begun to show visible signs of physical exhaustion.

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Portugal are adopting a similar strategy, resting several key starters, like Bernardo Silva as they look ahead to the Round of 32 while simply awaiting their final placement in the standings to lock in their next opponent.

🚨🇨🇴 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Daniel Muñoz is BENCHED vs. Portugal today!



He has scored 2 goals in 2 games in this World Cup. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p6dPd0pbyv — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 27, 2026

Replacements for Munoz and Suarez

With the star duo rested, Santiago Arias will slide into the lineup for Munoz, while Jhon Cordoba steps in for Suarez. Cordoba’s inclusion is particularly notable, as the forward successfully raced against the clock to recover from an injury just before the tournament kicked off.

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Expectations remain high for the replacement duo, both of whom are trusted veterans within Lorenzo’s system. While Cordoba earned a brief cameo off the bench in the previous match against DR Congo, this marks his first career World Cup start.

Arias and Cordoba’s stats with Colombia

Both players have long enjoyed the trust of their head coach. Cordoba emerged as a breakout star during the 2024 Copa América in the United States, while the veteran Arias has been a reliable fixture for the national team throughout this entire World Cup cycle.

Here is a look at their international statistics with Colombia:

Santiago Arias Senior Debut: October 15, 2013 (vs. Paraguay) Total Caps: 68 Goals: 0 Assists: 4

John Cordoba Senior Debut: November 16, 2023 (vs. Brazil) Total Caps: 22 Goals: 6 Assists: 2

