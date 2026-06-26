Why Martin Odegaard isn’t starting today for Norway vs France at the 2026 World Cup

Norway face France at the 2026 World Cup without Martin Odegaard in the starting lineup, as the team’s tactical approach shape today’s key Group I clash.

Norway and France meet in a high-profile Group I clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but both sides will take the field without several of their biggest stars in the starting lineup. Among the most notable absences from the kickoff XI is Martin Odegaard, who will begin the match on the bench due to a tactical decision by head coach Stale Solbakken.

Erling Haaland will also start the match as a substitute, with Norway opting for a rotated attacking setup despite already securing qualification to the knockout stage. The decision reflects a strategic approach from Solbakken as he manages player workloads ahead of the Round of 32.

France, led by Kylian Mbappe, arrive in identical circumstances after already confirming their place in the next round following back-to-back victories. Both teams enter the final group-stage match level on points, with Group I supremacy still to be decided. A packed Boston Stadium is expected for Norway vs France today in Massachusetts.

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Why is Odegaard not starting?

Martin Odegaard isn’t in Norway’s starting lineup as part of a planned tactical rotation by Solbakken. With qualification already secured, Norway are using the opportunity to manage minutes for key players ahead of the knockout stage.

Martin Odegaard #10 of Norway and teammates celebrate with fans. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

What is at stake in France vs Norway?

Both France and Norway have already advanced to the Round of 32, making this match decisive only in determining who finishes first in Group I. A victory for either side would secure top spot and potentially a more favorable knockout path.

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