Portugal vs Congo DR: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 17, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Portugal vs Congo DR
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026
|Time
|1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Portugal vs Congo DR in the USA
Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Portugal vs Congo DR for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.
Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Portugal’s World Cup journey begins. One of the tournament favorites will open Group Stage play looking to start its pursuit of a first-ever FIFA World Cup title behind veteran icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who is appearing in a record sixth World Cup.
Standing in their way is DR Congo, a side returning to the sport’s biggest stage for the first time since its lone previous appearance at the 1974 tournament in Germany, when it competed as Zaire.
While Portugal enters the matchup aiming to secure three crucial points and build momentum, DR Congo will be eager to mark its long-awaited World Cup return with a memorable performance and an early upset.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka of DR Congo – Simon Barber/Getty Images
Portugal vs Congo DR: Predicted Lineups
Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.
Congo DR (5-3-2): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Ngal’ayel Mukau; Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu.
What time is the Portugal vs Congo DR match?
The match kicks off today, June 17, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 1:00 PM
Central Time: 12:00 PM
Mountain Time: 11:00 AM
Pacific Time: 10:00 AM