Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2026 World Cup group and schedule updated with DR Congo qualifying

While Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play against the USA and Mexico, the legendary forward undoubtedly had his eyes fixed on the final 2026 World Cup qualification playoffs. With the Intercontinental Playoff winner now determined, Portugal’s road through North America this June is officially set.

Portugal will spearhead Group K, joined by Uzbekistan, Colombia, and DR Congo. Here is the confirmed schedule for Portugal’s group-stage campaign:

Match 1: Portugal vs. DR Congo Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM CT Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX

Match 2: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM CT Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX

Match 3: Portugal vs. Colombia Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 6:30 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL



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A group of firsts

Incredibly, this summer will mark the first time Portugal have ever faced these specific opponents on the World Cup stage. Perhaps most surprising is the looming clash with Colombia; despite both being perennial footballing powers, the two nations have never met in a competitive or friendly match.

DR CONGO MAKE HISTORY, QUALIFY FOR THE 2026 WORLD CUP 🇨🇩🤩 pic.twitter.com/aJgx15fAtD — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 31, 2026

The novelty extends across the group. Uzbekistan are set for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Portugal’s group stage stats

Across eight previous World Cup appearances, Portugal have evolved into a powerhouse in the opening round. Particularly in the 21st century, Cristiano‘s team has made a habit of navigating the group stage with clinical efficiency.

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Below is a breakdown of their historical statistical legacy as Portugal look to continue that dominance in North America: