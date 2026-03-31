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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2026 World Cup group and schedule updated with DR Congo qualifying

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal now have a clear picture of the road ahead, as DR Congo officially punched their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, joining the Portuguese in Group K following a decisive qualifying round in Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up.
© Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up.

While Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play against the USA and Mexico, the legendary forward undoubtedly had his eyes fixed on the final 2026 World Cup qualification playoffs. With the Intercontinental Playoff winner now determined, Portugal’s road through North America this June is officially set.

Portugal will spearhead Group K, joined by Uzbekistan, Colombia, and DR Congo. Here is the confirmed schedule for Portugal’s group-stage campaign:

  • Match 1: Portugal vs. DR Congo
    • Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
    • Time: 12:00 PM CT
    • Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX
  • Match 2: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
    • Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
    • Time: 12:00 PM CT
    • Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX
  • Match 3: Portugal vs. Colombia
    • Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026
    • Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

A group of firsts

Incredibly, this summer will mark the first time Portugal have ever faced these specific opponents on the World Cup stage. Perhaps most surprising is the looming clash with Colombia; despite both being perennial footballing powers, the two nations have never met in a competitive or friendly match.

The novelty extends across the group. Uzbekistan are set for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

See also

What group are Turkiye joining at 2026 World Cup after beating Kosovo?

Portugal’s group stage stats

Across eight previous World Cup appearances, Portugal have evolved into a powerhouse in the opening round. Particularly in the 21st century, Cristiano‘s team has made a habit of navigating the group stage with clinical efficiency.

Below is a breakdown of their historical statistical legacy as Portugal look to continue that dominance in North America:

MetricTotal Value
World Cup Appearances8
Group Stage Matches Played24
Wins14
Draws5
Losses5
Goals Scored44
Goals Conceded26
Advancement Rate62.5% (5/8)
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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