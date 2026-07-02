Portugal’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Croatia

Portugal look to weaponize thei newly updated FIFA world ranking and capture vital momentum as they prepare to battle Croatia in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash.

Portugal entered the 2026 World Cup as a consensus title contender according to pre-tournament projections and expert consensus. To validate those lofty expectations, however, the Portuguese side must first navigate a treacherous Round of 32 clash against Croatia, with the officiating crew now officially locked in for the match.

Ahead of this high-stakes heavyweight bout, Portugal sit at No. 8 in the live FIFA world rankings, a disappointing three-spot slide following the latest tournament update.

After entering the World Cup sitting comfortably at No. 5, lackluster group-stage draws against DR Congo and Colombia proved costly. Those results caused Portugal to bleed valuable ranking points, allowing surging sides like Brazil, Morocco, and the Netherlands to leapfrog them based on their own opening-round performances.

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Portugal are desperate to reverse this downward trend and regain their statistical footing, a redemption arc that hinges entirely on a victory over Croatia. With the potential scenarios already confirmed, both European powerhouses are putting the finishing touches on their game plans for this win-or-go-home showdown.

Tracking Portugal’s rise and fall in the global rankings

Over the last two years, Portugal’s positioning on the global stage has fluctuated constantly, heavily dictated by their mixed bag of results across international friendlies and the UEFA Nations League. Here is a look at how the Portuguese side has moved through the FIFA rankings leading up to the tournament:

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October 2024: 7th

Nov. – Dec. 2024: 6th

April 2025: 7th

July 2025: 6th

Sept. – Oct. 2025: 5th

Nov. 2025 – Jan. 2026: 6th

April – June 2026: 5th

Portugal are fully aware of the threat posed by Croatia, a resilient squad looking to build on an incredible golden-generation run that saw them reach the World Cup semifinals in both 2018 and 2022. With the USA broadcast schedule and kickoff times officially set, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for what promises to be an absolute classic.