Who is the referee for Portugal vs Croatia today at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal and Croatia meet in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, and the referees for the matchup are already confirmed.

Portugal and Croatia meet today at Toronto Stadium with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on the line. Both European sides enter the knockout-stage clash aiming to continue their tournament run, with every decision expected to carry extra weight in a win-or-go-home match.

The match will be officiated by Norwegian referee Espen Eskas, one of UEFA’s most experienced officials. Eskas has been a FIFA international referee since 2017 and has overseen matches in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Nations League, and European Championship qualifiers.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, advanced from the group stage and now look to keep pushing toward the final in this knockout bracket, while Croatia reached the Round of 32 after recovering from an opening loss to England and securing crucial group‑stage wins over Panama and Ghana.

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Full match officiating team for Portugal vs Croatia

FIFA has appointed an experienced international crew to assist Eskas for today’s knockout-stage encounter at Toronto Stadium.

Referee Espen Eskas walks onto the pitch with match official. Baron/Getty Images

Full officiating team:

Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

Espen Eskas (Norway) Assistant Referee 1: Jan Erik Engan (Norway)

Jan Erik Engan (Norway) Assistant Referee 2: Isaak Elias Bashevkin (Norway)

Isaak Elias Bashevkin (Norway) Fourth Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Glenn Nyberg (Sweden) VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

Christian Dingert (Germany) Assistant VAR: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

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What to expect from the officiating crew

Eskas has built a reputation for allowing matches to flow while maintaining firm control when physical play escalates. His average of just over three yellow cards per match reflects a balanced officiating style that combines strong communication with timely disciplinary action.

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With knockout soccer often producing tense moments and high-pressure decisions, his experience in major UEFA competitions and earlier matches at the 2026 World Cup makes him a trusted choice for a fixture featuring two of Europe’s most accomplished national teams.