Qatar vs Switzerland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 13, 2026

Qatar will take on Switzerland at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. In a balanced group, both rivals are looking to start the World Cup in good form. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Qatar vs Switzerland Tournament 2026 World Cup Date June 13, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming will be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. It’s a match soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Qatar vs Switzerland for free?

Soccer supporters across the U.S. can stream this marquee showdown live through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide a five-day free trial for qualifying new users.

With nationwide coverage of the game available on each platform, fans won’t miss any of the key action, standout moments, or game-changing plays from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A pivotal Group Stage clash is set to kick off, with both sides fully aware of how valuable an opening-match result could be in a highly competitive group.

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Switzerland enter the tournament as one of the favorites to claim the top spot, and collecting all three points would provide major momentum ahead of challenging fixtures against Canada and Bosnia. A new generation of players is looking to lead the country to a deep run, with Xherdan Shaqiri no longer playing for Switzerland.

Qatar, meanwhile, arrive as underdogs but remain determined to make an early statement, knowing that a positive result against the group’s strongest opponents on paper could significantly boost their chances of advancing to the next round. Qatar’s roster includes players born in other countries who contribute to the team’s strength.

Edmilson Jr of Qatar – Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

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Qatar vs Switzerland: Predicted Lineups

Qatar (4-3-3): Meshaal Abunada; Ahmed Al-Oui, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ismaeel Laye; Ahmed Fathi, Jassem Gaber, Mostafa Meshaal; Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye; Zeki Amdouni.

What time is the Qatar vs Switzerland match?

The match kicks off today, June 13, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM