Raul Rangel profile: Who is Mexico’s goalkeeper at 2026 World Cup? Age, height, and more

Raul Rangel has taken over as the starting goalkeeper for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the rising Chivas standout.

The Mexico national team is undergoing a changing of the guard, and Raul ‘Tala’ Rangel has firmly established himself as the new anchor of El Tri’s defense. Take a look at his complete profile.

Stepping into the massive shoes left behind by previous generations, the talented shot-stopper has quickly won over fans and coaches alike with his remarkable reflexes, commanding aerial presence, and poise under pressure.

As Mexico fights for glory on the world stage at the 2026 World Cup, where veteran backup Guillermo Ochoa received a big tribute, Rangel’s performances between the posts have become a critical factor for the host nation.

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How old is Raul Rangel?

Raul Rangel is 26 years old. He was born on February 25, 2000, in Zapotlan el Grande, Jalisco, Mexico. Entering his prime years as a goalkeeper, Rangel represents both the present and the exciting future of Mexican soccer, bringing modern distribution and a calm demeanor to the national team.

Raul Rangel of Mexico against South Korea

How tall is Raul Rangel?

Raul Rangel stands at an imposing 1.90 meters (6 feet 3 inches). His tall frame and long reach make him a formidable force in the penalty box, allowing him to dominate on aerial crosses, comfortably handle high claims, and close down angles during 1-on-1 situations.

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What is Raul Rangel’s current club?

Rangel plays for CD Guadalajara (Chivas), one of the most historic and popular clubs in Liga MX. He is a true product of the institution’s youth academy, having developed through their U20 system and their affiliate side, Tapatio. After breaking into the senior squad, ‘Tala’ quickly earned the starting job and became a fan favorite for the Rebano Sagrado.

Raul Rangel’s international career

After making his senior debut for Mexico in 2024, Rangel’s rise on the international stage has been meteoric. He quickly became a reliable option in the squad, earning medals as part of the teams that won the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2024–25 CONCACAF Nations League.

By the time the 2026 World Cup arrived, national team manager Javier Aguirre entrusted Rangel with the starting spot. He rewarded that faith with spectacular group-stage displays, keeping crucial clean sheets against South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia to help guide El Tri into the knockout rounds.

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Raul Rangel’s social media

Fans looking to follow the goalkeeper’s journey can find him on platforms like Instagram (@raulra_22). Rangel regularly uses his account to share matchday photos, behind-the-scenes looks at training camps with Chivas and the Mexico national team, and glimpses of his personal life outside of soccer.