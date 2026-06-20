Referee and uniforms for Ecuador vs Curacao today at the 2026 World Cup

Find out the referee crew and official uniforms for Ecuador vs Curacao in their Group E clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ecuador and Curacao face each other today in a Group E matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking to secure their first points of the tournament. The match is expected to be tightly contested as Ecuador aim to recover from a narrow opening defeat against Ivory Coast, while Curacao looks to respond after a heavy loss in their debut against Germany.

FIFA has confirmed the full officiating team for the encounter, with Ma Ning of China appointed as the center referee. He will be supported by assistant referees Zhou Fei (China) and Saoud Almaqaleh (Qatar), while Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh of New Zealand will serve as the fourth official.

Isaac Trevis, also from New Zealand, has been named reserve assistant referee. The VAR team will be led by Fu Ming (China), with assistance from Marco Di Bello (Italy).

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The match brings together two sides still searching for momentum in Group E, making officiating control and discipline an important factor in a game where margins could prove decisive.

Ecuador players huddle before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Which uniforms will Ecuador and Curacao wear?

According to FIFA’s official kit assignments, Ecuador will play in their traditional yellow home kit, featuring a yellow shirt, yellow shorts, and yellow socks with dark blue detailing. Their goalkeeper will wear a turquoise kit with navy accents.

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Curacao will take the field in an all-blue field player kit, consisting of a blue shirt, blue shorts with yellow details, and blue socks with yellow accents. Their goalkeeper will wear a light gray uniform with black detailing.

Substitutes for both teams will wear bibs assigned in contrasting colors, with Ecuador using magenta and Curacao wearing brown. The clear contrast between both kits will help ensure easy on-field identification, particularly in a match where tempo and transitions are expected to play a key role.

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