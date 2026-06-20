In which city and stadium are Ecuador vs Curacao playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Ecuador and Curacao meet in Kansas City at the 2026 World Cup. Check the stadium, weather forecast, attendance expectations, and match details.

Ecuador and Curacao are set to face off today in a crucial Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is officially referred to as Kansas City Stadium during the tournament due to FIFA sponsorship regulations.

Neither team managed to collect points on Matchday 1. Ecuador opened Group E with a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast despite a competitive performance, while Curacao was beaten 7-1 by Germany. With Germany and Ivory Coast setting the early pace in the group, this matchup has taken on added importance for both nations.

With qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, every point carries increased importance. The matchup also brings another World Cup showcase to one of the tournament’s largest venues, which has already hosted major crowds during the group stage.

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What is the weather forecast for Ecuador vs Curacao?

Fans attending the match should prepare for warm and humid conditions, with temperatures expected to range from the mid-70s to low 80s degrees Fahrenheit throughout the evening. Forecasts call for scattered thunderstorms in the Kansas City area, creating a 30% to 40% chance of rain during the match.

Ecuador players line up for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

What attendance is expected at Kansas City Stadium?

A sellout crowd of approximately 69,045 fans is expected for the Group E matchup between Ecuador and Curacao. Ticket demand has remained high throughout the tournament, and organizers anticipate another packed atmosphere in Kansas City.

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Although GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can host around 76,000 spectators under normal conditions, FIFA’s World Cup configuration reduces the official capacity. The venue already reached that mark during the Argentina vs. Algeria group-stage match earlier in the tournament.