Referee and uniforms for Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today at 2026 World Cup

Find out the referee crew and official uniforms for Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in their key 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B clash.

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet this Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a crucial Group B matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Swiss enter the contest looking for their first victory after surrendering a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Qatar, while Bosnia and Herzegovina also opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada.

FIFA has appointed an experienced officiating crew for the match. Portuguese referee João Pinheiro will serve as the center official, assisted by Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia. Yusuke Araki of Japan has been named fourth official, while Jun Mihara will act as reserve assistant referee. The VAR team will be led by Dennis Higler of the Netherlands, alongside Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland and Fu Ming of China.

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Despite the disappointment of dropping points in stoppage time, Switzerland remain one of the favorites to advance from the group. Murat Yakin’s side has built a reputation for consistency on the international stage, having suffered just two defeats in its last 17 group-stage matches at major tournaments while regularly reaching the knockout rounds.

Players of Switzerland pose for a team photo. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Which uniforms will Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina wear?

According to FIFA’s official match uniform assignment, Switzerland will wear their traditional red home kit featuring red shirts, red shorts, and red socks. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is expected to wear a light blue uniform.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina will take the field in white shirts, white shorts, and white socks, while their goalkeeper is scheduled to wear a yellow kit.

The referee crew will wear an all-black uniform, while ball kids assigned to the match will be dressed in dark gray. Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will become easily distinguishable on the field thanks to the strong contrast between the two kits.