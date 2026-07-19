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Video: Lionel Messi crying after receiving 2026 World Cup silver medal with Argentina

Following a heartbreaking loss to Spain, Lionel Messi was visibly devastated, fighting back tears after receiving his silver medal on the 2026 World Cup podium with Argentina.

Lionel Messi #10 or Argentina.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 or Argentina.

Despite a heroic effort from Lionel Messi and Argentina to secure back-to-back World Cup titles, they fell short against a dominant Spain squad, settling for the silver medal. Following the final whistle, a visibly emotional Messi was caught in tears as he applauded the traveling Argentine fanbase.

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