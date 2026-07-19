Video: Lionel Messi crying after receiving 2026 World Cup silver medal with Argentina

Despite a heroic effort from Lionel Messi and Argentina to secure back-to-back World Cup titles, they fell short against a dominant Spain squad, settling for the silver medal. Following the final whistle, a visibly emotional Messi was caught in tears as he applauded the traveling Argentine fanbase.
Messi is visibly emotional after playing in what could be his final FIFA World Cup match.— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026
If this is it, thank you Leo 🩵 pic.twitter.com/CZfteurfH1
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