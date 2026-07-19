Video: Lionel Messi crying after receiving 2026 World Cup silver medal with Argentina

Messi is visibly emotional after playing in what could be his final FIFA World Cup match. If this is it, thank you Leo 🩵 pic.twitter.com/CZfteurfH1

Despite a heroic effort from Lionel Messi and Argentina to secure back-to-back World Cup titles, they fell short against a dominant Spain squad, settling for the silver medal. Following the final whistle, a visibly emotional Messi was caught in tears as he applauded the traveling Argentine fanbase.

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.